What We Know About Tesla’s “Bobcat Project”

The Austin Business Journal has shared the news of Tesla’s latest project in Austin. It is nicknamed the “Bobcat Project,” but there are not a lot of details out yet. The article (which is paywalled) noted that there is a new site plan with an additional facility nearby.

KXAN added a bit more detail in its report, noting that Tesla’s “Bobcat Project” pointed to another industrial building rising off Harold Green road near Giga Texas. The video below also shares some clues.

Tesmanian reports that construction work on the new facility has already begun and shared drone footage provided by Terafactory Texas on YouTube (video above) of the construction site. The footage shows that the land preparation is already happening — east of the factory building. For now, part of the site has a cover prepared for the start of construction while another part still has a pond. Tesmanian pointed out that it’s worth considering that this section was prepared for the construction of a road and not a building and plans to monitor the progress of the construction.

The original story from the Austin Business Journal stated that Tesla’s Colorado River Project LLC already purchased more than 2,500 acres outside of Austin. Andy Linseisen, assistant director of Austin’s Development Services Department, told ABJ that Tesla has been conducting restoration work since last year. This was to limit its mining operations on the land.

We don’t know much right now, but hopefully soon more details will come to light as to what Tesla has planned for “Project Bobcat.”