Tesla Cybertruck On Display In Manhattan

Published

The Manhattan Tesla store has a special vehicle in its showroom this weekend — the Tesla Cybertruck. Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla’s hottest new EV will be there until Sunday. The showroom is located in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, NY. The Cybertruck’s appearance is in connection to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.

When Owen Sparks asked Elon how long the Cybertruck would be in New York, Elon replied that it would be there until Sunday. I actually have a Cybertruck on preorder and am excited about more sightings. Recently, Elon showcased the Cybertruck at Giga Texas.

Images of the vehicle’s visit to Giga Texas were shared by members of the Tesla community on Reddit — the r/TeslaMotors subreddit. Photos and videos showed that workers at Giga Texas were in awe of the beast. I think that’s what I’ll name mine, “The Beast.”

More Tweets & Photos of the Cybertruck in New York

Featured photo by Tesla Owners Club Of New York, used with permission.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

