Tesla Cybertruck On Display In Manhattan

The Manhattan Tesla store has a special vehicle in its showroom this weekend — the Tesla Cybertruck. Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla’s hottest new EV will be there until Sunday. The showroom is located in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, NY. The Cybertruck’s appearance is in connection to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.

Cybertruck prototype in New York this weekend — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2021

Cybertruck at the Manhattan Tesla store today pic.twitter.com/enKuTKlDkj — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) May 8, 2021

When Owen Sparks asked Elon how long the Cybertruck would be in New York, Elon replied that it would be there until Sunday. I actually have a Cybertruck on preorder and am excited about more sightings. Recently, Elon showcased the Cybertruck at Giga Texas.

Until Sunday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2021

Images of the vehicle’s visit to Giga Texas were shared by members of the Tesla community on Reddit — the r/TeslaMotors subreddit. Photos and videos showed that workers at Giga Texas were in awe of the beast. I think that’s what I’ll name mine, “The Beast.”

More Tweets & Photos of the Cybertruck in New York

Visit #Tesla in Meatpacking to see #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/4HYVDOpX9Y — Tesla Owners Club New York State (@TOCNYS) May 7, 2021

The Cybertruck – the most revolutionary truck ever is now able to see in the New York area! Take a look for yourself by going to the Meatpacking-860 Washington Tesla store which is at 860 Washington St. New York, NY 10014! It closes today at 8 PM and reopens tomorrow at 11 AM! pic.twitter.com/8sUrOnGqdE — BabyTesla (@BabyTesla3) May 7, 2021

Cybertruck has hit the streets of New York City! I wonder if it will make an appearance on SNL tomorrow 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EQKKpJVEAw — Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) May 8, 2021

Featured photo by Tesla Owners Club Of New York, used with permission.