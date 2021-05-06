Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Rooftop Solar Power Comes With Huge “Soft” Benefit Over Utility-Scale Power — Oodles Of Jobs!

Published

Utility-scale solar power offers the cheapest electricity in history. However, cheapest doesn’t always mean best, even in the electricity sector. Rooftop solar power comes with a few big benefits. Also, it doesn’t actually compete with utility-scale solar except in certain nuanced or policy ways. Rooftop solar power competes with retail electricity from the utility, rather than as an option for a big new power source for a utility or company. That said, if policymakers want to incentivize or require clean power in order to help with certain societal challenges, they should give extra thought to whether or not they provide extra weight to rooftop solar power.

Any self-respecting policymaker should love creating jobs — or creating policies that create jobs, more specifically. As John Farrell pointed out this week, rooftop solar power creates nearly 30 times more jobs than utility-scale solar power per million dollars spent. That could be hundreds of thousands of more jobs in a region. It’s a similar story for rooftop solar versus other large-scale power projects, or even better.

Furthermore, as we know, rooftop solar power systems are increasingly paired with home energy storage systems, which create even more jobs. In fact, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared, Tesla is now only installing solar panels with Powerwalls (energy storage systems). It is no longer installing solo solar systems. Considering Tesla is one of the top solar power installers in the United States, and seems to offer the cheapest rooftop solar power systems (per watt), that’s going to mean a lot of extra hardware installation — and thus extra jobs.

Photo by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica

During the Obama years, and then even into the Trump presidency, the fastest growing job in the United States was solar power installer. By mid-decade, there were more solar jobs in the United States than oil & gas jobs (combined).

Rooftop solar also comes with other “soft benefits,” like greater grid resilience, lower chance of blackouts, greater grid security, less water use, less land use, and — of course — less pollution. Though, as James Carville once said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Want to win the hearts and minds of voters? Want to be re-elected? If you’re a policymaker, not many things can beat stimulating the rooftop solar market and creating clean energy jobs.

(If you’d like to order Tesla solar and get a $100 discount, feel free to use my referral code: ts.la/zachary63404 )

Image by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

rooftop solar panels rooftop solar panels

Clean Power

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Initiatives to Accelerate Solar Deployment in Underserved Communities

New Efforts Include $15.5 Million to Tackle Barriers to Solar Deployment, Increased Focus on Expanding Clean Energy Access to Low- and Moderate-Income Communities and...

2 days ago

Clean Power

30 Times More Jobs From Rooftop Solar, Utility Filing Says

Originally published at ILSR.org In late 2020, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission asked the state’s electric and gas utilities to discuss what infrastructure projects...

3 days ago
Tesla rooftop solar Tesla rooftop solar

Batteries

Canaccord Genuity: Tesla Is Becoming “The Brand” In Energy

Canaccord Genuity had some positive things to say about Tesla recently, according to StreetGuru. Tesla is becoming the brand in energy generation and storage...

4 days ago
Cutting solar permitting costs in US Accela Tesla NREL Solar App Cutting solar permitting costs in US Accela Tesla NREL Solar App

Batteries

Improving Solar Permitting — New Solution Makes It Quicker, Easier, & Much Cheaper

Accela has been working with the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), Tesla, and others to launch SolarAPP+. This is going to streamline solar permitting...

April 29, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.