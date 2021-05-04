Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Elon Musk Couldn’t Get the Job He Wanted, So He Got Busy Changing the World

Published

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

For many kids after college, getting a job isn’t so easy. Even if you’re Elon Musk. It turns out that Musk had failed in his efforts to land a job in the internet industry back in 1995.

Elon Musk at Tesla Model Y unveiling.

According to News18, “Musk, now known for revolutionizing the electric vehicle market, in fact had failed to get a job at Netscape Communications, the company that created the first web browser, when he first reached Silicon Valley in the ‘90s.”

A Twitter user with the handle “Pranay Pathole” wrote that when Musk applied at Netscape, he went to their office but was so shy that he didn’t “talk to anyone” and later “wasn’t able to get a job anywhere.”

The last part of the tweet drew Musk’s attention and he promptly replied to correct his admirer. “I could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then),” Musk replied.

Did this setback stop Elon Musk? Obviously not. It’s reported that, “A year after failing at Netscape, Musk launched his own company, Zip2, which [was] aimed at helping media companies come online. Compaq bought the company in 1999 and Musk co-founded PayPal, which eBay acquired for $1.5 billion in July 2002.”

After helping media outlets enter the online arena and birthing the first successful online payment system, Musk could have easily stopped there, counted his money, and retired young. Instead, he decided to take on the auto, energy, and aerospace establishment with Tesla, SolarCity, and SpaceX.

Musk’s audacity doesn’t stop there either. Now he’s trying to “end soul-crushing traffic” with The Boring Company. He’s also trying to help create a safe, symbiotic future with AI via Neuralink. And it all started because a young Elon was “too shy” in the front lobby at his dream job.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Autopilot vs. Bad Drivers: 25 Stories of How Autopilot Saved Lives (Video)

“Wham Baam Teslacam” has shared a video compilation of 25 stories of Tesla Autopilot saving lives during 25 crashes. In the video are clips...

3 hours ago

Batteries

Designing Tesla Gigafactory 1: Ryan Melsert Shares His Experience (Video)

Ryan Melsert, formerly Tesla Staff Chemical Engineer and now Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at American Battery Metals Corporations (ABML), recently gave an interview on...

5 hours ago

Cars

Now 20 Fully Electric Vehicle Models On US Market (50 Plugins) — But Tesla Still Dominates

The US Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy recently published a note highlighting that nearly 50 light-duty plugin electric vehicle...

8 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Myth: “Tesla Is Losing Money Making Cars”

Around the end of April, Car and Driver reported that Tesla “continues to lose money making vehicles,” which is completely opposite of the truth....

12 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.