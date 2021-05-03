California: Incentives for Clean Trucks & Buses

Originally published by the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP):
The Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) will open to new voucher requests at 10 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
The FY20-21 Implementation Manual is now available at www.californiahvip.org/im. Dealers and other participants should familiarize themselves with the new Implementation Manual in advance. FAQs to help guide you through the policy changes are at www.californiahvip.org/about.
To learn more about the reopening of the project, please see our official email announcement and keep checking our website for future updates.
