Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Electric vehicle on Paris street. Photo by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Cars

International Energy Agency: Expect 145 Million Electric Vehicles Worldwide by 2030

Published

Originally published on EV Annex.

Forecasts for electric vehicle growth tend to be all over the map. This week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its predictions as they relate to the expected worldwide surge in EVs. CNBC reports, “The number of electric cars, buses, vans and heavy trucks on roads is expected to hit 145 million by 2030,” according to the IEA’s Global Electric Vehicle Outlook.

Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 (Source: EVANNEX. Photo by Casey Murphy)

According to the IEA’s report, the numbers could actually be far bigger. It’s reported that, “if governments ramp up their efforts to meet international energy and climate goals, the global electric vehicle fleet could increase further still, hitting 230 million by the end of the decade.”

Meanwhile, “The Paris-based organization said roughly three million new electric cars were registered last year, a record amount and a 41% rise compared to 2019. This jump pushed the total number of electric cars on the road to over 10 million.”

“While they can’t do the job alone, electric vehicles have an indispensable role to play in reaching net-zero emissions worldwide,” says Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.

“Current sales trends are very encouraging, but our shared climate and energy goals call for even faster market uptake,” explained Birol.

In turn, Birol is urging governments to “invest in battery manufacturing and the development of widespread and reliable charging infrastructure.”

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

EV Sales Growing, But Need Support To Grow Even Faster, IEA Says

Global EV sales grew 41% last year, but must accelerate even faster to meet climate and energy goals, the International Energy Agency said Thursday....

17 hours ago
geothermal energy West Virginia clean power geothermal energy West Virginia clean power

Clean Power

Et Tu, WVU? Coal State University Ditches Coal For Geothermal Energy

If all goes according to plan, the iconic coal state of West Virginia could lead the eastern US into the sparkling green geothermal energy...

1 day ago

Batteries

Grid Storage Winners Part 2: How Much Of Which Storage By When?

Through 2060, pumped hydro storage will maintain its grid dominance, but redox flow technologies, lithium ion and many also-rans will deliver 3.6 TW.

1 day ago

Clean Transport

All Green Hydrogen Roads Lead To…Wyoming!

A new waste recovery scheme could add a tinge of green hydrogen to Wyoming's status as the biggest coal producer in the United States.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.