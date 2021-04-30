The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Is Here, ID.5 Coming Soon!

Volkswagen is moving fast as it races into the electric car future. The ID.4 electric SUV is just starting to arrive in dealer showrooms, and already the GTX all-wheel drive version is about to follow. Also later this year, the ID.5 — an ID.4 with a more stylish and aerodynamic roof line — is scheduled to arrive. The ID.5 will also be available in GTX dual motor all-wheel drive trim.

Meet The VW ID.4 GTX

For decades, Volkswagen has applied the GTI badge to performance variations of its standard models. It wants to carry that tradition forward into the electric car future with a new performance designation known as GTX. The most significant feature of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is the addition of an asynchronous electric motor at the front of the car to go with the 201 horsepower permanent magnet rear motor that is standard on all ID.4 cars, for a total of 295 horsepower.

The company has not yet released torque ratings for the all-wheel drive model, which will be limited electronically to a top speed of 112 mph. Acceleration to 60 mph is expected to take about 6 seconds. The GTX will come with the same 77 kWh battery used in the standard ID.4. Range is said to 298 miles WLTP — 12 miles less than the single motor car.

Other than the extra motor, the changes to the GTX are mostly cosmetic. Taillights that display an X pattern, more Xs on the headrests and throughout the interior, plus lots of red accents because everyone knows red equates to fast. The dashboard display is modified slightly and the exterior features some black painted surfaces, particularly at the rear C pillar.

“Electric driving is simply great fun — and with the ID.4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics,” says Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen Brand. “The most emotional member of the ID. family to date shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive.”

“The full torque of the electric powertrain is immediately available and you can feel the excellent vehicle handling in every bend,” adds Thomas Ulbrich, the Volkswagen board member responsible for development. “What’s more, the innovative operating and safety concept is just as intelligent as the drive train! For example, the driver is supported by the unique augmented reality head-up display and comprehensive assist systems.”

The ID.4 GTX will be available in Europe this summer, starting at €50,415 before incentives. The company has promised an all-wheel drive version of the ID.4 will be coming to North America later this year. Car and Driver points out that the Q4 e-tron Quattro has virtually the same powertrain specs at the ID.4 GTX, so whatever the US version is called, it should have very similar specs and performance.

VW ID.5 Coming Soon

“Give the customers what they want” is the golden rule of sales, but figuring out what they want can be tricky. Looking around the parking lots in my area, it appears what people want most is a sporty looking car that can carry 8 people, four bikes, two tents, and several coolers while towing a bass boat. The difference between Tesla and traditional companies is Tesla offers a few models, while the established companies offer a blizzard of different models designed to cater to a wide variety of tastes. (I read somewhere that BMW uses over 80 different steering wheels across its product range.)

Volkswagen this week announced the ID.5 — essentially an ID.4 with a more steeply raked rear roof line. Of course, lowering the height of the roof in the rear decreases carrying capacity and makes it harder to get large items in and out of the car, but the upside is that it is more aerodynamic, which should translate into somewhat longer range, particularly in highway driving. “The ID.5 with its elegant, coupé-like design lines combines the versatility of a modern SUV with the sustainable performance of an electric vehicle,” the company says.

Volkswagen doesn’t say so specifically, but it’s safe to assume the powertrain for the ID.5 is virtually identical to the ID.4 powertrain. There will also be a GTX all-wheel drive version of the ID.5. The company says the standard car has a range of 335 miles (WLTP) while the GTX will have a range of 308 miles. [Range of the ID.4 is 310 miles WLTP in standard trim and 298 miles in GTX form.] 25 extra miles and a more swoopy design may appeal to plenty of drivers. Prices of the ID.5 have not been released yet. For a look at the ID.5 in partially camouflaged form, check out the video below.