The TurboAnt X7 Pro Scooter Is A Commuter Workhorse — CleanTechnica Review

TurboAnt has been pushing into the world of personal electric mobility over the last few years, starting with the TurboAnt X7. Well, they don’t sit idle very long and returned last year with an amped up version of the scooter called the TurboAnt X7 Pro that brings some handy new features to the table.

The primary differentiator between the scooters is the removeable, upgradable 10 Ah battery on the Pro. This lets owners pull the battery off for easier charging, safer storage, and enables the purchase of a second battery for even more riding time. Many electric scooters don’t have removable batteries, locking in whatever range the single battery is capable of for the life of the vehicle.

For those looking for even more range on a single battery, TurboAnt offers an extended range 12.8 Ah battery ($250 option) that offers a bit more hauling capability and range per charge. TurboAnt sent us the extended battery along with the scooter and it provided a noticeable boost in range and power compared to the stock battery.

The ability to swap out the battery adds significant, meaningful functionality to the scooter. We love the ability to ride 15 or 20 miles out without having to worry about how much range was left in the battery. It was also helpful to ensure we always had a fully charged battery ready and waiting at home. Pulling the battery out for charging is also a nice feature. It’s easy to leave the scooter in the garage or in the side yard, bringing the battery into the house to charge it without having to worry about where the scooter is going to fit.

Speaking of storage, the TurboAnt X7 Pro also has the ability to fold flat for easy storage and portability. Many scooters fold awkwardly, accomplishing the task of folding the stem onto the deck, but creating an awkward mass of batteries and tech that doesn’t actually store or carry well. The TurboAnt X7 Pro does all of those very well, folding into a compact package that’s easily carried, easily stored in the trunk of a car, or moved onto a bus.

When it comes time to actually ride the scooter, it isn’t going to set any new land speed records, but that’s not the point. The TurboAnt X7 Pro is a commuter workhorse. That’s what it was designed to do and it absolutely nails that function. It’s 350 watt front hub motor is more than capable of moving it’s cargo around town at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

While underway, the scooter has a unique cruise control function that automagically engages after a few seconds of throttle engagement. At that point, the scooter beeps to let the rider know cruise control has been engaged and the throttle can be released. The scooter then continues to apply that amount of power output until the brake is depressed.

It’s a nice feature to have for long commutes and overall, makes the scooter a much more pleasant electric vehicle to ride on. I haven’t seen this on any other electric scooters or even e-bikes for that matter.

Riders can select from one of three modes, beginner, eco, and sport, with each featuring incrementally higher power delivery. For most of our riding, sport was the go to power mode, but it’s nice to have a few options to choose from for riders with a lower weight who might not need or want the full power of the motor.

Cruising down the street, the center mounted display makes it easy to see what speed you’re traveling at and not much more. That’s mainly because you really don’t need to know much more than that when under way. A closer look reveals the riding mode and battery capacity.

The 10″ air filled tires are also a nice upgrade compared to most other scooters out there as the pneumatic tires absorb some of the bumps from the road. It’s not going to save you from some of the tire-swallowing potholes out there, but it’s better than rolling down the road on hard rubber tires.

Overall, the TurboAnt X7 Pro is an adult-sized scooter that’s a solid value in a world of disposable budget scooters. TurboAnt also offers a robust line of replacement parts to ensure that owners are able to find a new motor, motor controller, battery, or even tube for the tires when the time comes. At $499.98, the X7 Pro’s current sale price makes it an easy choice for those looking for an affordable electric scooter.

Specs

Motor : 350 watt front hub motor

: 350 watt front hub motor Battery : Standard: 10 Ah Extended: 12.8 Ah

: Range : 30 miles

: 30 miles Charging Time : 6 hrs

: 6 hrs Top Speed : 20 mph (32 km/hr)

: 20 mph (32 km/hr) Brakes : rear mechanical disc brakes

: rear mechanical disc brakes Lighting : Integrated front LED headlight

: Integrated front LED headlight Capacity : 275 lbs (125 kgs)

: 275 lbs (125 kgs) Weight : 33 lbs (15 kgs)

: 33 lbs (15 kgs) Price: sale price $499.98 (regular price $699.98)