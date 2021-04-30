Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
"Broke, baby sick, and car trouble!" by Dorothea Lange. This photo depicts a Missouri family migrating to California to escape the Dust Bowl, February 1937. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. Credit: Public Domain

Climate Change

Climate Migration

Published

By

Few species have proved as adaptable as Homo sapiens. From their origin in the Horn of Africa, modern humans extended their reach to the frigid plains of Siberia, the torrid deserts of Australia and the humid jungles of South America, learning to thrive in even the harshest environments.

Now, climate change is challenging humanity’s powers of adaptation, as more intense heat waves, droughts, storms and floods threaten to make parts of the Earth uninhabitable. In the decades to come, rising seas will swallow up low-lying islands in the Pacific. High-powered hurricanes will batter the tropics. And unsurvivable heat waves will imperil South Asia and the Middle East, forcing people to flee to cooler latitudes and higher ground.Over the last 50,000 years, humans managed to conquer every corner of planet Earth. In the 21st century, they will begin to retreat.Climate change is already displacing millions of people. And if countries fail to make sharp cuts to carbon pollution, it will displace hundreds of millions more. By one estimate, climate disasters could uproot upwards of 1 billion people by 2050, raising important questions about how the world will respond.

That brings us to our latest issue: humanity’s new era of climate migration.

We tell the story of two people, both uprooted by Atlantic hurricanes, who have very different experiences emigrating to the mainland United States, which offers no formal protections for climate migrants. We report on the growing trend of Californians leaving the Golden State to escape wildfires. We explore how small farmers in Chile are struggling to pay for water supplies amid an ongoing drought, forcing many to move to cities. And we explain how, in Asia, people displaced by climate disasters are struggling to find safety from extreme weather.

“We can’t deter people fleeing for their lives. They will come. The choice we have is how well we manage their arrival, and how humanely.” —António Guterres

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

Image by Dorothea Lange, Public Domain: Tracy (vicinity), California. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. “Broke, baby sick, and car trouble!”

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Donald Trump & His Supposed Economic Success

President Trump has claimed to be economically successful based on a rather small set of metrics. One is joblessness data. Another is the Dow...

October 8, 2020

Climate Change

Climate Catastrophe Will Bring War & Unprecedented Immigration — Already Is

Global warming and climate change get a lot of attention -- well, not in the mainstream media, but among niche media outlets like CleanTechnica....

October 12, 2019

Climate Change

Climate Change & 100 Other Problems Killed 22 People In My Hometown

I see people on both big political sides telling us about their simple answers to this. The Democrats mostly tell us that they could...

August 9, 2019

Climate Change

Why Should We Care About Environmental Migration?

A study conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in 2015 shows that natural hazards affect migration patterns across the country. Natural hazards...

April 24, 2019

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.