Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

President Biden Touts Climate Action & JOBS! In His 1st Joint Session Speech

Published

President Biden highlighted his administration’s efforts to grow the American economy and create jobs by addressing the climate crisis in his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

“For too long, we have failed to use the most important word when it comes to meeting the climate crisis,” Biden said. “Jobs. Jobs. Jobs. For me, when I think about climate change, I think jobs.”

Biden touted opportunities for engineers and construction workers to increase home and building efficiency, for union electricians to install EV charging stations, and for farmers to pull carbon from the atmosphere.

Biden also emphasized opportunities for the manufacturing sector. “There is simply no reason why the blades for wind turbines can’t be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing,” he said. “No reason. None.”

Biden touted his convening of a climate summit last week to spur global efforts to fight climate change. He also said hurricanes were one of “the root[s] of the problem” pushing Central Americans to flee their home countries, but did not link the worsening hurricanes to climate change.

Speech Transcript: New York Times $, Washington Post $; Coverage: APNew York Times $, Washington Post $, Wall Street Journal $, E&E $, E&E $, E&E $

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Policy & Politics

After Armenian Genocide Recognition – Will Biden Administration Recognize US Injustices Too?

We at Cleantechnica acknowledge that environmental and social justice are inherently linked, having published dozens of articles on topics such as the Dakota access...

3 days ago

Batteries

Biden Wants 50 By 30. We Can Do It!

President Biden has stepped up and made a commitment for the US to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030 versus 2005 levels. 50 by...

5 days ago

Clean Power

“A Moral Imperative” — Joe Biden Commits To Halving US Emissions

Hiding behind the coattails of Big Oil is no longer the stance of the US. Instead, President Joe Biden told 40 world leaders that...

5 days ago

Clean Power

White House to Announce 50% NDC — Reports

President Biden will pledge to cut U.S. climate pollution to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030, according to reports. The goal, known as a Nationally...

April 21, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.