Maryland Courthouse, cropped Image

Maryland County Sues Big Oil

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is suing more than two dozen oil and gas companies for covering up what they knew to be the truth of their products’ impact on global warming and, seeking to hold them liable for the “costs and consequences” of climate change.

Anne Arundel is home to Maryland capital Annapolis, which filed a similar lawsuit in February. The lawsuit is one in a drumbeat of suits filed by states and municipalities across the country seeking to hold fossil fuel companies and their trade organizations accountable for their contribution to climate change.

Sources: Capital GazetteMaryland MattersWTOPE&E $

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

Featured image (cropped): Anne Arundel County Courthouse, July 2009, Public Domain

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

