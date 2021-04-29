Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Cutting solar permitting costs in US Accela Tesla NREL Solar App
Image courtesy of Accela.

Batteries

Improving Solar Permitting — New Solution Makes It Quicker, Easier, & Much Cheaper

Accela has been working with the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), Tesla, and others to launch SolarAPP+. This is going to streamline solar permitting across the US like a Plaid Tesla streamlines getting from 0 mph to the speed limit.

Published

A PR company friend reached out recently to see if I was interested in talking with someone at a company that was working on improving the solar permitting process across the US. Knowing that solar permitting is one of the big chunks of rooftop solar “soft costs,” which are abnormally high in the US, I thought “well, this could be a bit useful” and agreed to the interview. I didn’t expect it to be especially interesting or groundbreaking, though. After all, the permitting process is highly decentralized and it’s the kind of stereotypical bureaucratic process that drives people nuts. As it turned out, however, what I was in store for was really exciting.

This new CleanTech Talk interview was with Amber D’Ottavio, Vice President of Product Management at Accela. While many of us have been asking, “How can we make solar permitting much faster, easier, and cheaper in the United States?,” NREL and Accela were getting to work making it happen. Someone apparently said, “We can make an app for that!”

I know, I know — another simple app isn’t going to solve the problem. But this isn’t just a simple app popping out of a co-working space in Silicon Valley, Austin, or Brooklyn. This is a truly exciting development, as I learned talking with Amber. I will summarize a bit further down below the podcast, but best is to listen to Amber talk about it all on CleanTech Talk.

You can subscribe and listen to CleanTech Talk on: AnchorApple Podcasts/iTunesBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercastPocketPodbeanRadio PublicSoundCloudSpotify, or Stitcher.

First of all, it’s important to know that Accela has a long, successful history providing cloud-based solutions for governments across the US. The company has the relationships and track record to open doors and make things happen. Amber herself has worked with thousands of different local and state government agencies.

Additionally, Accela partnered with the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), which had done the earlier legwork on this, to launch SolarAPP+ (Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus). Naturally, being connected to NREL means you’ve got a nice scientific team backing you, or giving you a big boost or head start to get rolling.

Thirdly, Accela has been working closely with Tesla to identify pain points, bottlenecks, and solar installer needs in order to make the app as effective and efficient as possible.

The result: the Accela crew and their partners (NREL, Tesla, etc.) have been able to bring solar permitting processes that have been taking 2–8 weeks down to a matter of minutes.

What does this mean in terms of costs? Well, in some early work on this, Accela found that it could bring solar permitting costs down from $500 to $2500 in certain jurisdictions in California to $50 to $100.

“The software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution will be rolled out to 1,500 agencies at launch and made available at no cost to Accela’s current state and local customers and transform permitting timelines from an average of two weeks to instantaneous,” a press release published today states. Though, Amber clarified that not all of these agencies have rolled out the app by this point — they just all have it available to them now. CleanTechnica will get updates from them in the coming months and years as more jurisdictions put SolarPP+ into play.

Some of the initial places Accela is working to get SolarAPP+ launched include Charlotte County, Florida; Clark County, Nevada; the State of Oregon; and San Diego, California.

“Agencies across the country are increasingly looking for ways to speed up solar permitting to support local jobs, drive economic growth, and protect the environment,” said Tom Nieto, Chief Operating Officer at Accela. “We’re excited about partnering with NREL on this project, which aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative SaaS solutions to improve efficiency, increase citizen engagement, and build thriving and resilient communities, for today and for the future.”

Accela recognizes that it takes a complex ecosystem of government leaders, citizens, local businesses and technology partners to create smart cities,” said Dr. Jeffrey J. Cook, NREL’s SolarAPP+ Project Lead. “By integrating SolarAPP+, they’re demonstrating a commitment to providing cities and counties of all sizes with solutions to rebalance permitting workload and thereby unlock the immense economic opportunity available with home solar energy.”

“We’re excited to have an easy-to-use solution for our community that improves user experience for residents and agency staff alike through an instantaneous solar permitting process,” said Carla Blackwell, Director of Development Services at Pima County. “By leveraging SolarAPP+, our agency has been able to save valuable time, money, and human resources to process roughly 250 permits per month in the region.”

For much more, including some commentary regarding Amber’s experience working with Tesla and various government jurisdictions on how to create an ideal app for solar permitting, listen to the podcast.

Related story: Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Solar Power Is So Cheap — CleanTechnica Exclusive

If you’d like to order Tesla solar and get a $100 discount, feel free to use my referral code: ts.la/zachary63404

Or not.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

No, Media & Politicians — Autopilot & TACC Weren’t On In The Houston Crash

After listening to the Tesla Q1 earnings call the other day, I wrote an article about new information that was revealed about the tragic...

2 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

An Example of “Humanpilot” Rivaling Autopilot’s Safety

One silly thing I see on social media from time to time are “Humanpilot” posts. They all follow this same basic recipe: Find a...

5 hours ago

Sticky Post

Talking With ChargePoint & Rivian About US EV Market — Early Access Videos

Rivian, Tesla, Auto Dealers, and Backwards State Laws Last Friday, I talked with Vice President of Public Policy at Rivian James Chen for our...

6 hours ago

Batteries

NREL Study Uncovers Counterintuitive Relationship Between Flexibility Options & Curtailment in Power Systems with High Solar Penetration

Rising penetrations of variable renewable energy (VRE) in power systems are expected to increase curtailment — the reduction of renewable energy delivered due to...

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.