Tesla Welcomed University Of Texas At Austin For Tour Of Giga Texas Today

Tesla welcomed the University of Texas at Austin to its new gigafactory in Texas today. Beth Beagles, Director of Corporate Relations at the University of Texas at Austin, shared a photo on LinkedIn with the following caption:

“A best in class tour of a best in class facility, thanks to Omead Afshar. The University of Texas at Austin can’t wait to welcome Tesla to #Austin!”

Jay Hartzell, President at the University of Texas at Austin, also shared his thoughts on LinkedIn. “Inspiring and impressive visit to see what Tesla is doing in Austin. Peter Stone and I are excited to work with Omead Afshar and Tesla to build out what will clearly be an incredible partnership with the University of Texas at Austin. This is going to be huge, on so many levels! Hook ‘em!”

In response to Hartzell’s post, David Pan, Silicon Labs Endowed Chair Professor at UT Austin, noted that the flagship conference of the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society, ISCAS, will be held in Austin and that he is helping with arranging this locally and there’s an idea being brought up by the General Chairs to visit the Tesla gigafactory.

It’s great to see Tesla being welcomed by the University of Texas at Austin, and the tour is not only refreshing news for those of us who support Tesla, but is great to see as the gigafactory progresses. The photo shared by Beagels is similar to the one that Tesla released in its Q1 2021 shareholder deck.

Looking at Tesla's Giga Texas Model Y factory interior. Wow, such amazing progress, @elonmusk! $tsla pic.twitter.com/hazYK2buI7 — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) April 26, 2021