Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Welcomed University Of Texas At Austin For Tour Of Giga Texas Today

Published

Tesla welcomed the University of Texas at Austin to its new gigafactory in Texas today. Beth Beagles, Director of Corporate Relations at the University of Texas at Austin, shared a photo on LinkedIn with the following caption:

“A best in class tour of a best in class facility, thanks to Omead Afshar. The University of Texas at Austin can’t wait to welcome Tesla to #Austin!”

Jay Hartzell, President at the University of Texas at Austin, also shared his thoughts on LinkedIn. “Inspiring and impressive visit to see what Tesla is doing in Austin. Peter Stone and I are excited to work with Omead Afshar and Tesla to build out what will clearly be an incredible partnership with the University of Texas at Austin. This is going to be huge, on so many levels! Hook ‘em!”

In response to Hartzell’s post, David Pan, Silicon Labs Endowed Chair Professor at UT Austin, noted that the flagship conference of the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society, ISCAS, will be held in Austin and that he is helping with arranging this locally and there’s an idea being brought up by the General Chairs to visit the Tesla gigafactory.

It’s great to see Tesla being welcomed by the University of Texas at Austin, and the tour is not only refreshing news for those of us who support Tesla, but is great to see as the gigafactory progresses. The photo shared by Beagels is similar to the one that Tesla released in its Q1 2021 shareholder deck.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Will Tesla Face A Huge Demand Problem Selling 1.3 Million Model Ys In 2022 Or 2023?

When you heard or read that Elon Musk claimed the Tesla Model Y was going to be the world’s best-selling car, truck, on SUV...

19 mins ago

Cars

Tesla Model 3 New #1 in Hot European Market, & Plugin Vehicles Get 16% Market Share!

The European plugin passenger vehicle market continues to rise, scoring over 227,000 registrations in March (+169% YoY) and putting last month’s plugin vehicle share...

2 hours ago

Climate Change

Attention, Climate-Aware Investors! Help Has Arrived

What can green investors do to navigate the expanding array of options available to them?

6 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Autopilot/FSD Labelers Increasingly … On Autopilot

One of the subtler but I think most noteworthy announcements from this week’s Tesla conference call concerned the ongoing development of Tesla’s Autopilot/”Full Self-Driving”*...

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.