How To Watch & Listen To Tesla Q1 Earnings Call (Livestream)

Tesla has announced that its earnings call for shareholders will take place on April 26, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). It was a difficult quarter for Tesla, and now we will get to hear the details as well as insight from the company’s & Elon’s perspective. While there is no way to know what exactly will be announced, it’s a sure bet that it will — just like in all the other recent call — makes some big headlines.

As always, CleanTechnica will be there to stream it live with all the bells and whistles you have come to expect from our previous livestreams, but this quarter we have a redesign and will provide even more information than previously. Here is the link to our livestream, and it’s also embedded below.

Just make sure to click that "Set reminder" button