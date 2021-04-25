Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

City of Sudbury Purchases Small Fleet of Teslas for Earth Day — for Paramedic Use

Published

In Canada, the City of Sudbury, Ontario, just purchased a small fleet of Tesla Model 3 vehicles in honor of the 51st Earth Day holiday. The four fully electric vehicles will be used by community paramedics in the latest step of the city’s efforts to meet its goal of a zero-emission city fleet by 2035. It should be noted that Sudbury has been long associated with mining and very cold winters. This is important because one of the most common myths about electric vehicles is that they don’t work in cold weather climates or that they don’t work that well in cold weather climates.

In a media release, the city noted that this purchase “makes Greater Sudbury one of the first municipalities in Canada to add electric vehicles to its Paramedic Services fleet in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Devin Arthur, chapter president of the EV Society in Sudbury, spoke with Electric Autonomy Canada and shared his thoughts. “I did a lot of Google searching and, as far as I know, this is, at least, the first in Canada for an [electric] EMS vehicle,” he said. “I got nothing but excitement from the city. The overall benefits of an electric vehicle is something they are very excited about. Sudbury is a world-renowned city for its re-greening effort and I think we’ve being trying to envision how Sudbury can build on that. I’m really excited, obviously.”

He also confirmed that the vehicles were Tesla Model 3 EVs. Sudbury already has three hybrid ambulances and another three that will be arriving later this year. The city also has 20 hybrid light-duty vehicles in its fleet. Some of those have been in operation for a decade. This includes a hybrid SUV for the city’s emergency medical service team.

“For fleet managers now there is no comparison anymore between electric and fuel. Electric [vehicles] are significantly cheaper and [fleet managers] have been looking at ways they can fit this into their budgets,” Arthur explained to Electric Autonomy Canada. “We’ve been looking at ways to spur adoption and one of the ways that we had suggested early on was to have the municipality take on a leadership role to show people that EVs are relevant and that they can be used in the north.”

Arthur also called the city’s goal of electrifying 100% of its personal vehicle fleet by 2035 “pretty ambitious.” The article noted that the city’s success in transitioning its fleet is a nod to its declaration of a climate emergency in 2019. This was followed by the passing of its Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP) by the city council in September 2020. The plan has 18 climate goals that include emission reduction. It plans to tackle pollution to make the Greater Sudbury a net-zero community by 2050.

Greater Sudbury’s Mayor Brian Bigger also gave a statement in the press release. “Earth Day is an annual reminder of the importance of taking action to celebrate and protect our fragile earth — not just on April 22, but every day,” said Mayor Bigger. “Big or small, every action we take that can help reduce energy use, greenhouse gas emissions and our ecological footprint make a difference. So although we can’t celebrate with friends and neighbors as we normally would, we can all still take our own steps toward making positive change for a brighter future and a net-zero Greater Sudbury.”

Leading By Example

The article pointed out that one of the key ways to demonstrate EV viability is for city officials to lead. This means piloting the technology themselves. Greater Sudbury is showing that EVs are viable in the far north, and if they work way up there in the cold, then they can work in normal climates as well — debunking a very common EV myth.

“Having an authoritative body like a municipality going out and purchasing these vehicles and saying, ‘Hey, look these work and we are actually saving money,’ will give people the confidence they need to go out and purchase EVs for themselves,” Arthur pointed out. “Also, the people that are driving these [four Teslas] for themselves will go back and say, ‘Hey, these are awesome. Why shouldn’t we own one, personally?’”

This leads to the most important element that could propel EV adoption in a critical mining town such as Sudbury. Every EV in that city is running on a battery made from the resources that the community mined. And it’s more money in the city’s pocket, Arthur explained. “I’ve always been saying that when you go out and purchase an EV, you are reinvesting into our local economy, which will help our city in the short and long term.”

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

How to Get a Tesla Model 3 for $25,000

Originally published on Tesla Oracle & EV Annex. While an affordable $25,000 Tesla remains a dream for some, this might not be the case...

1 second ago

Clean Power

How To Watch & Listen To Tesla Q1 Earnings Call (Livestream)

Tesla has announced that its earnings call for shareholders will take place on April 26, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time)....

2 hours ago

Batteries

CNBC: How Tesla’s Battery Mastermind Is Tackling Electric Vehicles’ Biggest Problem

In a new video, CNBC details how Tesla’s battery mastermind is solving the largest problem that EVs have. The video starts out with thousands...

2 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Add Monitoring Cameras To Everything. For The Children.

Chances are you’ve heard about Consumer Reports seeing if they could get a Tesla to drive without a driver. Spoiler: They did it on...

4 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.