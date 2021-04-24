The Rayvolt Beachin’ Brings Oversized California Style To The World Of E-Bikes — CleanTechnica Review

We first encountered the Rayvolt Beachin when we visited their headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. While there, we learned about founder Mat Rauzier’s impressive lineup of stylish electric bikes and his vision for the future of electrified mobility. His unique old school meets new school design sense carries forward classic motorcycle styling and pairs it with cutting edge electric bike components for a completely unique experience.

Upon returning home, Rayvolt sent a Beachin’ in Laguna Blue across the pond for us to run it around the beaches here in Southern California and boy, does it pull in the looks. From the cloud-like 26″ x 4″ natural rubber tires to the oversized aluminum beach cruiser frame to the removable luggage style battery, the Beachin’ is dressed to the nines.

Disclaimer: Rayvolt provided the Beachin’ to the author free of charge for the purposes of this review.

Rayvolt kitted out the Beachin’ with a 750 watt Bafang motor in the rear hub powered by a 10.5 Ah battery tucked neatly into the frame. To maintain the oversized beach cruiser look, they couldn’t just bolt a battery onto the frame. Instead, designer Mat Rauzier opted to hide the battery in a beautiful package that looks more like a small piece of luggage or a purse than a battery. It’s an innovative take on the entire aesthetic of the electric bike that’s just one of the many ways this bike is set apart from the masses of e-bikes out there.

Up top, a cush vegan leather saddle is probably the most comfortable saddle we’ve seen on any factory bike out there. The wide Rayvolt branded saddle offers a lounge like cushion without impeding the ability to comfortably pedal. With such a large looking frame, I was concerned the bike might be relegated to only larger riders, but both my 5’5″ wife and I, at 6’2″, are both able to ride it comfortably with just an adjustment of the seat height.

At the front of the bike, a brilliant polished aluminum handlebar arcs across the front of the bike, at the same time defining a safe space for the rider and providing comfortable control over the whole operation. The bar is capped on either end by a pair of metal-flanked bolt on leather grips that match perfectly with the seat material. On the left, a small and simple LCD display puts all the ebike controls at your fingertips without cluttering up the experience.

Mounting the Beachin’, the frame disappears from view as the cush saddle welcomes you to the bike in a relaxed position. The sweeping handlebars come back to greet you, requiring little effort or change in position to control. It’s a simple matter of selecting the pedal assist level and it’s off to the races.

The powerful 750 watt Bafang motor provides bursts of speeds when the pedals start moving, making pedaling all but an optional activity. On the right hand side of the handlebars, a Shimano shifter provides the ability to shift through the 7 mechanical gears on the bike, if desired.

As a beach cruiser, the Beachin’ was built to cruise. Whether that’s rolling through downtown, along the oceanside boardwalk, or to the park, it’s all flip flops and sunshine on this cruiser. The metal fenders and chain guard keep you clean and dry from road debris, though the form fitting metal fenders seemed to require regular adjustments.

Opening up onto longer stretches of road, the Beachin’ was, somewhat surprisingly, equally at home. It’s not geared to be in a hurry, though it can achieve a top assisted speed of 20 miles per hour. Just kick back and chill, just don’t forget that the onboard 10.4 Ah battery is rated at 25 miles of range per charge. That’s a fair rating at lower pedal assist levels just don’t expect to get that many miles if you’re constantly leaning on the battery for assistance.

The battery itself comes in a beautiful package that’s also functional. A quick turn of the lock that secures it to the frame and the whole battery pack can be lifted off the bike for easy charging wherever your life takes you. We loved the ability to park the bike in the garage and pull the battery pack off for charging in the house. The stylish design means you’re not carrying around a lump of plastic, but rather, a nice looking, well designed purse.

Overall, the Beachin’ is a statement bike that draws looks everywhere it goes. It is larger than life and thanks to the oversized wheels, it packs unparalleled comfort regardless of where your adventures take you. Don’t expect this bike to be a fantastic commuter, but it will get the job done if put to the task. Don’t try to pound a square peg into a round hole, you know what I mean?

Head on over to the internet home of the Rayvolt Beachin’ for all the juicy details or to order one for yourself.

Specs

Motor : 750 watt Bafang rear hub motor (250 watt in EU)

: 750 watt Bafang rear hub motor (250 watt in EU) Battery : Standard : 10.5 Ah saddle-mounted battery pack Extended : 16 Ah saddle-mounted battery pack (2oo € option)

: Range : 15-30 miles

: 15-30 miles Drivetrain : 7-speed Shimano Tourney system

: 7-speed Shimano Tourney system Brakes : Tektro mechanical disc brakes (option: upgrade to hydraulic disc brakes for 150 €)

: Tektro mechanical disc brakes (option: upgrade to hydraulic disc brakes for 150 Seat : Rayvolt custom vegan leather comfort saddle

: Rayvolt custom vegan leather comfort saddle Weight : 77 lbs (35 kgs)

: 77 lbs (35 kgs) Price: 1,999 € (around $2,400 at the time of publication)

All images credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica