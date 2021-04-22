Connect with us

Tesla Powerwall To Get Huge Boost Via Software Update Next Month

Published

Just following news that Tesla solar power systems (Tesla solar panels and Tesla solar roofs) will only come bundled with Powerwalls starting with orders placed next week, Tesla CEO & Technoking Elon Musk added that some huge improvements are coming to Tesla Powerwalls, via a software update of course.

The core of it is that power output will be given a big boost when it’s not too hot or too cold outside.

Elon notes that the update will come after years of Tesla collecting operational data on owner Powerwalls and seeing that they can indeed push out a lot more power — both on a steady output basis and in times of peak output.

One owner, Anner Bonilla, noted that he had noticed output from his 7.6 kW inverter was actually going up to 7.9 kW, and Elon replied that new Powerwalls can probably do 10 kW continuously and 20 kW at peak if ambient temperature is 30°C.

Will these significant increases in power output lead to a lot more Powerwall sales? I was going to say that we’ll have to wait for a conference call Q&A or a tweet to get an answer on that. However, I think no one will actually be able to tease that out of the data since this information comes at the same time as the other announcements about the required solar + Powerwall pairing.

On the other hand, people now have one week to order solar without a Powerwall, so one would expect a surge in solar sales but not Powerwall sales in response to that. If there’s also a surge in Powerwall sales, that could be due to this announcement about improved performance. Or it could just be from all the tweeting and articles and increased attention to the topic….

If you’d like to order Tesla solar and get a $100 discount, feel free to use my referral code: ts.la/zachary63404

Or not.

Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

