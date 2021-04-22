ORA Time Shuttle, Lightning Cat, & Big Cat: 3 New Products Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2021

The Auto Shanghai 2021 season is here from the 19th to 28th of April, which means brands are showing off new EVs for the Chinese market for more than a week. ORA (欧拉), which stands for Open Reliable and Alternative, is preparing to unveil 3 cars at the auto show:

闪电猫 (Lightning Cat)

The first is the 闪电猫, or Lightning Cat, a performance EV. Its design is reminiscent of a Porsche 911. It is the company’s first attempt in the performance EV sector. Here is a link to a Chinese press video shoot of the car.

The car is rumored to be around 200,000 RMB ($30,780) and it is beautifully styled. Its interior style is similar to its retro-styled cousins, but with more luxury.

大猫 (Big Cat)

大猫 (Big Cat) is an A+ Class SUV, ORA’s first SUV, that has a resemblance to the Mustang Mach-E and the WEY 玛奇朵. The compact SUV is expected to be released in 2021 and will compete in the BEV SUV segment that includes the Geometry C (Geely), the BYD Song Pro EV, the XPeng G3, and the Model Y/X. The car’s interior looks like another Great Wall Motors brand WEY and the car features cobalt-free batteries.

The rumors are that the price will be from 140,000–200,000 RMB ($21,550–$30,780) and the SUV will have a range of 550 km (NEDC). It will be released in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

More pictures can be found here.

时光穿梭机 (Time Shuttle)

This is a bare-bones ORA retro design that resembles the classic Volkswagen Beetle. Both internal and external appearances are very close to the 1970s Volkswagen Beetle, with the addition of an infotainment screen, as you can see from looking at these pictures.

It is a beautiful design, and in the marketing material and design, they also call back to previous time periods. How many of you would buy this car?

ORA’s Existing Cats

These 3 cars will be addition to the 4 cars already produced by ORA, including the 3 cat models:

The ORA White Cat

The ORA Good Cat

Stay tuned for more news from Auto Shanghai 2021 and my coverage of ORA Auto Shanghai 2021.

