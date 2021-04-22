Connect with us

Despite Owner Spectacle, Tesla Is Still Hot in China

Published

If you haven’t been keeping up with the news regarding Tesla and a spectacle a Tesla owner created in China, it’s a really sad situation where a customer felt that she had to take extreme actions to get Tesla’s attention. Currently, the Shanghai Auto Show is in full swing. The customer was upset over the way customer service was handling her issue about what she claimed were malfunctioning brakes. This led to the Chinese state media criticizing Tesla and to Tesla apologizing to all of its customers in China. Tesla is also launching a review of its service operations in China and focusing on solving the issues that were brought up.

Tesla, like all other automakers, employs humans, and sometimes we humans do make mistakes. The best solution is to own up to those mistakes and learn from them. It looks like Tesla is doing this in China.

Also, though, it seems the brakes may not have been malfunctioning at all. They may have been performing as desired to prevent skidding.

The lady’s frustration and outburst as well as the media’s outrage didn’t seem to have an ill effect on Tesla in China, though. Twitter user @Ray4Tesla shared a video and tweets showing that Teslas are a desirable as ever in China.

In one of the tweets by @Ray4Tesla, he shared a video of the foot traffic at the Tesla booth just a day after the high-profile protest. He noted that the Mach-E and Polestar 2 were also nearby, but those booths didn’t seem to be as highly popular as the Tesla booth. Even CNBC reported that it was a battle for the other automakers to get as much attention as Tesla.

Eunice Yoon reported from the auto show and noted that Tesla is a dominant player in China’s EV market. She also pointed out that outside of Tesla, many foreign EV makers have been “hesitant to jump in on EVs.” However, since Beijing has been pushing more toward electrification, there are more companies, such as Ford and GM, jumping into the Chinese EV market more seriously, but there are still many that are not.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

