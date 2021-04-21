Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy Tesla Club India.

Cars

Tesla’s First Office In India Will Be In Mumbai, Reports Suggest

Published

Tesla is eyeing Mumbai’s Lower Parel-Worli for it’s first office in India, HT Auto reports. The article cited the Economic Times as its source for this report and added that Tesla will also open a retail outlet in Mumbai. It was also noted that Tesla is evaluating a few ready-to-move commercial projects in Mumbai for a 40,000 square foot office that will include retail space.

One of the locations that could be Tesla’s new office in Mumbai is the One World Centre, which is owned by the Blackstone Group entity Nucleus Office Parks. The complex houses the offices of several companies, including Morgan Stanley, American Express, Aditya Birla Group, and others. The report also noted that the deal between Tesla and the realty group is at a technical stage and is most likely to be finalized soon after due diligence. The report also noted that Tesla is planning to start its operations in India with sales of the globally best selling Tesla Model 3 by mid-2021.

Tesla’s Progress In India

Yesterday, Tesla Club India shared some exciting news on Tesla’s progress in India. Tesla is building a local team and it was noted that Tesla has a new head of policy and business development, new charging manager, and new country HR leader.

Manuj Khurana will be Head of Tesla Policy and Business Development in India, Nishant Nishant will be Tesla’s Charging Manager, and Chithra Thomas will be Country HR Leader at Tesla. Elon Musk is definitely keeping his promise to Tesla supporters and customers in India — this year for sure.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

American Home Contractors Is Bringing Tesla Solar To The Mid-Atlantic Region

Sykesville native David Silverstein is the vice president of American Home Contractors, which was recently certified to install Tesla Solar Roofs. The Baltimore Sun...

4 hours ago

Cars

Why It’s Elon Musk Day

This week, on April 22nd, we celebrate Earth Day. It’s not surprising that a precursor, a few days earlier, is the second annual “Elon...

17 hours ago

Cars

Toyota-Tesla Crossover Partnership Rumor Now Pretty Much Dead

A few weeks ago, the Teslasphere was abuzz with the rumor that Toyota was going to partner with Tesla to build an electric crossover....

18 hours ago

Cars

Pegatron Will Build A Tesla Parts Plant In Texas

Pegatron, a company based out of Taiwan, will build a plant in El Paso, Texas, that will provide components for Tesla, Reuters reports. Pegatron...

19 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.