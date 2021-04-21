Tesla’s First Office In India Will Be In Mumbai, Reports Suggest

Tesla is eyeing Mumbai’s Lower Parel-Worli for it’s first office in India, HT Auto reports. The article cited the Economic Times as its source for this report and added that Tesla will also open a retail outlet in Mumbai. It was also noted that Tesla is evaluating a few ready-to-move commercial projects in Mumbai for a 40,000 square foot office that will include retail space.

One of the locations that could be Tesla’s new office in Mumbai is the One World Centre, which is owned by the Blackstone Group entity Nucleus Office Parks. The complex houses the offices of several companies, including Morgan Stanley, American Express, Aditya Birla Group, and others. The report also noted that the deal between Tesla and the realty group is at a technical stage and is most likely to be finalized soon after due diligence. The report also noted that Tesla is planning to start its operations in India with sales of the globally best selling Tesla Model 3 by mid-2021.

Tesla’s Progress In India

BREAKING : Tesla India is moving full speed ahead with building local team. We did a little digging, there have been few new hirings. First as was reported in Media, Manuj Khurana (Policy and Business Development) was one of the first new hires.#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCIN pic.twitter.com/6rAHFFgi7g — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) April 21, 2021

Yesterday, Tesla Club India shared some exciting news on Tesla’s progress in India. Tesla is building a local team and it was noted that Tesla has a new head of policy and business development, new charging manager, and new country HR leader.

Manuj Khurana will be Head of Tesla Policy and Business Development in India, Nishant Nishant will be Tesla’s Charging Manager, and Chithra Thomas will be Country HR Leader at Tesla. Elon Musk is definitely keeping his promise to Tesla supporters and customers in India — this year for sure.