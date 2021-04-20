Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Pegatron Will Build A Tesla Parts Plant In Texas

Published

Pegatron, a company based out of Taiwan, will build a plant in El Paso, Texas, that will provide components for Tesla, Reuters reports. Pegatron officials said that the details of its overseas plant investments are still in the planning stages.

Back in November, the company said it would set up a factory in the U.S. to be closer to its clients here. Although Pegatron is well-known for being a key supplier for Apple, the company sees electric vehicles as a major source of growth.

Teslarati noted that Pegatron’s chairman, T.H.Tung, highlighted the fact that the company sees the EV sector as a major source of growth. Tung has also adopted a positive stance on EVs, especially in Europe. The article noted that Tesla’s growing business with Pegatron was briefly mentioned last year when DigiTimes reported that Pegatron was seeing increased orders for the Model 3’s central control system in Q4.

In September of last year, The Burn-In shared that Pegatron entered Tesla’s supply chain to supply electronic components. Pegatron, which assembles iPhones for Apple, started manufacturing central control system parts for Tesla’s Model 3 sedans. The article noted that Pegatron is benefiting from its then-new partnership with Tesla by having a potentially long-term partnership.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla vs. Gas Cars: The True Charging Cost After 75,000 Miles

Andy Slye put together a neat comparison: Tesla vs. Gas: the true charging cost after 75,000 miles. One of the main reasons Andy bought...

2 hours ago

Cars

Open Letter To @LouisianaGov: Please Keep Tesla’s Service Center in Louisiana

Dear Governor Edwards, I am writing this on behalf of my fellow friends in our state, Louisiana, as well as for myself. I am...

6 hours ago

Cars

AutoTrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021, With A Notable Absence

A few days ago, AutoTrader named its ten best electric cars for 2021. While most of the vehicles on the list are good electric...

10 hours ago

Clean Transport

The Auto Repair Shop Of The Future

A recent video from Gruber Motors gives us a glimpse at the future of the automotive repair scene. While many EV owners are familiar...

11 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.