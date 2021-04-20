Pegatron Will Build A Tesla Parts Plant In Texas

Pegatron, a company based out of Taiwan, will build a plant in El Paso, Texas, that will provide components for Tesla, Reuters reports. Pegatron officials said that the details of its overseas plant investments are still in the planning stages.

Back in November, the company said it would set up a factory in the U.S. to be closer to its clients here. Although Pegatron is well-known for being a key supplier for Apple, the company sees electric vehicles as a major source of growth.

Teslarati noted that Pegatron’s chairman, T.H.Tung, highlighted the fact that the company sees the EV sector as a major source of growth. Tung has also adopted a positive stance on EVs, especially in Europe. The article noted that Tesla’s growing business with Pegatron was briefly mentioned last year when DigiTimes reported that Pegatron was seeing increased orders for the Model 3’s central control system in Q4.

In September of last year, The Burn-In shared that Pegatron entered Tesla’s supply chain to supply electronic components. Pegatron, which assembles iPhones for Apple, started manufacturing central control system parts for Tesla’s Model 3 sedans. The article noted that Pegatron is benefiting from its then-new partnership with Tesla by having a potentially long-term partnership.