Volkswagen Reveals the ID.6 CROZZ and ID.6 X

The “Auto Shanghai 2021” auto show season is here from the 19th to the 28th of April, which means brands are showing off new EVs for the Chinese market. Volkswagen officially revealed the ID.6 for the Chinese market with a prerecorded livestream on the 17th of April. Although, its pictures where leaked ahead of time.

ID.6 Crozz and X Revealed

Volkswagen, through its joint venture with FAW and SAIC, is launching the 7 seat, 3 row ID.6 Crozz (SAIC–VW) and ID.6 X (FAW–VW). This is the 3rd electric vehicle from Volkswagen based off of the MEB platform and part of the ID family, following the ID.3 and ID.4.

The ID.6’s size (similar to Volkswagen Atlas) is:

Length: 4,876 mm

Width: 1,848 mm

Height: 1,680 mm

Wheelbase: 2,965 mm

The car is built on Volkswagen’s MEB modular electric platform, and the vehicle’s skateboard design was shown in the livestream. The ID.6 can have a 58 kWh or 77 kWh battery.

The ID.6 will be available in four configurations, with the highest trim having 365 miles of range (NEDC) and 342 hp.

The styling of the ID.6 mirrors the smaller ID.4 and is very tech focused. Most controls are accessed by the 12-inch central screen and by voice command, plus an optional head-up display for navigation arrows. Its design was previewed in 2019 as the Volkswagen Roomzz concept.

Specifications

Technical Data

Motor type: Permanent Synchronous Magnet

Output levels: 132 kW/ 150 kW/ 225 kW

Toque: 220 Nm, 310 Nm (162 lb-ft, 229 lb-ft)

Battery capacity: 58 kWh/77 kWh

Range: 436 km/ 588 km (271 miles/ 365 miles) (China NEDC)

Top speed: 160 km/h (99 mph) restricted electronically

Transmission: 1-speed transmission

Emissions: Zero local emissions (Zero tailpipe emissions)

Dimensions

Length: 4,876 mm (192 inches)

Width: 1,848 mm (72 inches)

Height: 1,680 mm (66 inches)

Wheelbase: 2,965 mm (117 inches)

Unladen weight: 2,280 kg (5,026 lb)

Permissible gross laden weight: 2,849 kg (6261 lb)

Acceleration (0-100km/h/0–62 mph) (225 kW) 6.6 seconds (150 kW) 9.1 seconds (132 kW) 9.3 seconds

Rim Sizes: 19, 20, 21 inch

Additional details

Panoramic sunroof

12-inch infotainment screen

Head-up display

VW Global Electric Vision

Volkswagen has aggressive targets for full-electric market share, including 50% BEV share in both the Chinese and USA market and 70% of BEV market share in Europe by 2030, which it announced in March. Volkswagen plans to have 8 ID models in China by 2023 and is focusing on scaling up production so they can offer affordable electric vehicles. The ID.6 Crozz will be built in Anting by SAIC–VW, and ID.6 X will be produced in Foshan by FAW–VW. It is widely expected the ID.6 will be released in the USA and Europe in the future.

Volkswagen ID.6 Livestream

The livestream of the ID.6 focused on its design. The general aesthetic is “youth”/aspirational culture that is very common in Chinese car marketing.

The event was hosted by Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, who is the CEO of Volkswagen China, and two popular young Chinese stars, Elvis Wang Xi (王晰), a famous mainland Chinese pop singer, and Lianya Su (苏恋雅), a popular Chinese street dancer who starred in a streaming app variety TV show. Elvis Wang Xi drove the ID.6 Crozz and Lianya Su drove the ID.6 X.

They described the design vision as a lounge on wheels, and that it’s like traveling in a capsule of tranquility. It’s an interesting watch.

You can watch the 11 minute video (in Chinese) and see the overall video aesthetic. If you want the English version, here is a short English version.

