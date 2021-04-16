Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Rachel M. Sorensen (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Air Quality

It’s Literally Raining Plastic

Published

At any given time, 1,100 tons of microplastics are floating over the western United States, Wired reports. Plastic is falling from the sky — it’s literally raining plastic.

Imagine yourself in a secluded spot such as the Utah desert or a peaceful forest in Oregon — yet plastic is raining there. “Take a deep breath and get some fresh air along with some microplastics,” the article stated. That imagery alone should shake you to your core. Perhaps this is how microplastics ended up in a human placenta?

Matt Simon, the author of the Wired article, noted that he’d said this before:

“Plastic is the new acid rain.”

New modeling that was recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shown that 84% of airborne microplastics in the American West come from the roads outside of major cities, with an additional 11% possibly blowing all the way in from the ocean. The researchers who designed the model think that the particles stay airborne for nearly a week, which is more than enough time for them to cross oceans.

These plastics that are falling from the sky like rain are smaller than 5 millimeters and come from many sources. Plastic bags and bottles that are thrown into the waterways and littered on the land break down into smaller and smaller pieces. Another source, the article noted, is your washing machine. Every time you wash synthetic clothing, tiny microfibers fall off and get flushed into the wastewater treatment plants. These facilities filter out some of the microfibers and trap them into a sludge — a mix of treated human waste that’s applied to agricultural fields as fertilizer. What happens to the remaining microfibers? Those get flushed out to the ocean along with the treated water. This, the article pointed out, has been happening for decades. Plastics disintegrate but never really disappear, and this is why the amount of microplastics in the ocean has been steadily rising.

The new research shows that there could be more microplastic blowing out of the ocean at any given time than there is going into it — that’s how full the ocean is with microplastics. The following direct quote from the article should give you nightmares.

“So much has accumulated in the ocean that the land may now be a net importer of microplastic from the sea.”

Think about this for a moment. We are filling up our oceans with so much plastic that it breaks it down and returns it to us in the form of air. As someone with asthma, this makes me want to reach for my inhaler.

The article dives into other ways these microplastics enter the atmosphere. When someone drives down the road, tiny pieces fly off the tires as part of normal wear and tear. The material is made up of rubber, added synthetic rubbers, and other chemicals. Tire particles are included in the microplastics group and they are everywhere. In 2019, a study crunched the numbers and determined that 7 trillion microplastics wash into the San Francisco Bay every year — most of it from tires.

Another key point from the article is that these plastics have saturated our environment so thoroughly to the point that they have homogenized. One of the researchers at the University of Strathclyde, Steve Allen, said it bluntly:

“There’s no borders, there’s no edges. And this is clearly showing that microplastic is going into the sea and back out of the sea. It’s raining on the land and then getting blown back up into the air again, to move somewhere else. There’s no stopping it once it’s out.”

Although Allen didn’t do the research for the model, he and his spouse, Deonie Allen, shared their thoughts in the Wired article.

Janice Brahney, the environmental scientists who co-led the PNAS paper, noted that this highlighted the role of legacy pollution. Brahney is an environmental scientist at the Utah State University.

“The amount of plastics that are in our ocean is just overwhelming compared to anything that we produce in any given year in the terrestrial environment.”

Brahney agreed with Allen’s thoughts, saying, “It could just be moving around the surface of the Earth endlessly.” Brahney added, “That’s just really horrifying to think about.”

This makes you look at clothing, microfiber towels and cloths, sanitizing wipes, all in a different light. I also notice that people litter masks all of the time — and I’m sure many of the surgical masks that we wear today are made with some type of synthetic material that could one day become millions of micro plastics stuck in someone’s lungs.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Aviation

Clean Planet Energy Makes Fuels For Airplanes & Ships From Non-Recyclable Plastics

Clean Planet Energy says it is creating clean fuels for ships and airplanes from non-recyclable plastic waste.

March 23, 2021

Air Quality

The US CLEAN Future Act — What’s In It?

Originally published on WRI’s Resource Institute Blog. By  Dan Lashof, Devashree Saha, Karl Hausker, Greg Carlock, Kevin Kennedy, and Tyler Clevenger  U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, chair of the House Energy...

March 14, 2021

Air Quality

New Report Finds Clean Trucks & Buses Will Save Thousands of Lives & Billions of Dollars, Slash Air Pollution, Create Jobs

Courtesy of Environmental Defense Fund (edf.org) Air pollution standards that ensure all new heavy-duty trucks and buses sold for urban and community use are zero-emitting by...

March 8, 2021

Air Quality

How Ford Is Using Blockchain Technology To Improve Urban Air Quality

Blockchain technology is already being put to use to advance solar energy distribution and help ensure the ethical sourcing of the rare-earth minerals used...

February 25, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.