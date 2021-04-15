Tesla’s Automatic Emergency Braking Saves A Dog

Twitter user @Ray4Tesla shared dashcam footage this week of Tesla’s automatic emergency braking in action. And the life of a cute white dog with black spots on its back and face was saved. This isn’t the first life (nor will be the last) that was saved by Tesla’s innovative engineering.

Several instances of a Tesla braking for wildlife have been posted to social media, for example — often cases where the driver had no chance or little chance of noticing the animals or birds quickly enough to brake themselves. For example, it has stopped for ducks …

… a rabbit at night …

This 🐰 and my car’s bumper should thank @Tesla AutoPilot. pic.twitter.com/qBvjZyx6Sl — Dealer of Happiness (@dealer_of_happy) May 8, 2019

… deer …

… another dog …

Near miss with a dog 🐶 thanks to Tesla collision avoidance safety feature and good brakes : pic.twitter.com/GOktQnEPRa — TESLA_saves_lives (@SavedTesla) November 29, 2019

… and surely many, many more animals.

The system also helps prevent accidents unrelated to animals, of course. Back in January, TorqueNews published an instance of the car stopping quickly to avoid another vehicle cutting into its lane. While the Tesla owner was driving in an open right-turn lane in the road, a Jeep Wrangler quickly made its way toward the Tesla. In a car without such good automatic emergency braking, this could have ended up as another statistic. Instead, the Tesla vehicle stopped and the crash was avoided.

In another video that was uploaded back in December by the YouTube account Tesla Cam, you can clearly see Tesla’s automatic emergency braking in action. The driver is in their own lane when a car pulls out of the parking lot in front of the Tesla. If it wasn’t for the automatic emergency braking, that could have been a pretty nasty crash.

Automatic Emergency Braking Could Soon Become Standard In All Vehicles

Back in December, Driving reported that the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that 20 automakers were progressing toward adding automatic emergency braking as a part of a new initiative. The governmental agency is working with automakers on a voluntary effort. The goal is to equip almost all new passenger vehicles with low-speed automatic emergency braking by August 31, 2023. That includes forward collision warning, which would alert the driver if a vehicle is closing in on another vehicle ahead of them. If the driver fails to take action, the system will take over and activate the brakes.

Several automakers have already installed the systems. These include:

Tesla

Subaru

Audi

BMW

Hyundai

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Toyota

VW

Volvo.

Tesla and Volvo have 100% of their vehicles equipped with this technology, and the rest are above 96% equipped. Honda, Ford, and Nissan had 91% or more of their vehicles equipped with automatic emergency braking before August 31, 2020. Kia, FCA, GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Maserati, Mitsubishi, and Porsche are also part of the voluntary initiative.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design