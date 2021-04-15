Tesla Partners With Del Valle ISD For New Student Training Program

Tesla is partnering with Del Valle ISD to train students who are graduating high school, Austin’s KXAN has reported. Alex Torrez, the principal of Del Val ISD’s Ojeda Middle School, is taking on a new role and shared his excitement in the interview. “We already have some buzz going around the campus because the word has gotten out,” he said. Torrez was hired as the school district’s chief workforce development officer just two weeks ago. One of his new duties is to create a student training program with Tesla.

Del Valle ISD partners with Tesla for new student training program | KXAN Austin —- “For those seniors who want to be employed right out of school, Torrez says Tesla will be handling their training.” https://t.co/kMq5Ajfbh0 — Tesla Owners of Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) April 15, 2021

“A lot of collaboration, a lot of visioning happening with the Tesla education team,” Torrez said. Currently, the plans are in the early stages, but together, Tesla and Torrez will hold information sessions for students and their parents next week and this will be followed by an interest survey.

Torrez spoke more of the survey and the selection process. “From that survey we will communicate with them, give them further information on how they can apply, and then, ultimately, what the selection process is going to be for either becoming an intern or becoming employed out of Tesla.”

Torrez noted that there will be three groups of students identified for the program: juniors, seniors who want to continue their education after graduation, and seniors who want to go directly into the workforce after graduation. For the seniors in the latter category, Tesla will directly handle their training, Torrez said. The rest who are chosen will begin training with Del Valle ISD.

“We’re going to have modules that they would be working through and each one of the modules would be based on a skill that has been identified as a skill that they need to have in order to be successful out of Tesla campus,” he said.

