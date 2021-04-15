Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Partners With Del Valle ISD For New Student Training Program

Published

Tesla is partnering with Del Valle ISD to train students who are graduating high school, Austin’s KXAN has reported. Alex Torrez, the principal of Del Val ISD’s Ojeda Middle School, is taking on a new role and shared his excitement in the interview. “We already have some buzz going around the campus because the word has gotten out,” he said. Torrez was hired as the school district’s chief workforce development officer just two weeks ago. One of his new duties is to create a student training program with Tesla.

“A lot of collaboration, a lot of visioning happening with the Tesla education team,”  Torrez said. Currently, the plans are in the early stages, but together, Tesla and Torrez will hold information sessions for students and their parents next week and this will be followed by an interest survey.

Torrez spoke more of the survey and the selection process. “From that survey we will communicate with them, give them further information on how they can apply, and then, ultimately, what the selection process is going to be for either becoming an intern or becoming employed out of Tesla.”

Torrez noted that there will be three groups of students identified for the program: juniors, seniors who want to continue their education after graduation, and seniors who want to go directly into the workforce after graduation. For the seniors in the latter category, Tesla will directly handle their training, Torrez said. The rest who are chosen will begin training with Del Valle ISD.

“We’re going to have modules that they would be working through and each one of the modules would be based on a skill that has been identified as a skill that they need to have in order to be successful out of Tesla campus,” he said.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Smart Summon Saves Owner In Louisiana Downpour

Watch below as a Tesla Model 3 owner uses Tesla’s Smart Summon to safely keep himself from getting caught up in a crazy Louisiana...

2 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Giga Texas Is Blossoming

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin is keeping everyone updated with the progress of Tesla’s newest manufacturing site in Texas, Giga Texas. The progress...

5 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s Automatic Emergency Braking Saves A Dog

Twitter user @Ray4Tesla shared dashcam footage this week of Tesla’s automatic emergency braking in action. And the life of a cute white dog with...

6 hours ago

Clean Transport

Spotted At Giga Texas: A 2nd IDRA Giga Press

Literally just as I finished an article for EV Obsession that included an interview with Gail Alfar of the Tesla Owners Club of Austin,...

8 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.