Spotted At Giga Texas: A 2nd IDRA Giga Press

Literally just as I finished an article for EV Obsession that included an interview with Gail Alfar of the Tesla Owners Club of Austin, Gail spotted something new at Tesla’s vibrantly blossoming Gigafactory in Texas. Watch out, legacy auto, it’s allergy season and Tesla’s Giga Texas is in full bloom.

Look what just arrived!! @elonmusk

A second IDRA Giga Press is being put next to Giga Press #1 inside the casting area! Came about 10 min ago…

📸 @peterdog15 #tesla #gigafactory pic.twitter.com/okzVrA1vPc — Tesla Owners of Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) April 15, 2021

A second IDRA Giga Press arrived at Giga Texas, and Jeff Roberts, a member of the Quad Squad pilots, managed to get some great shots of it being placed next to the first Giga Press inside the casting area. The newest addition to the Giga Press family arrived about 10 minutes ago.

Just to recap from Gail’s interview with me in EV Obsession, we talked about the progress of Giga Texas. Gail monitors the daily drone video footage of Giga Texas, and when she sees a picture of the budding Gigafactory in real-time while the drones are still in the air, she shares them immediately. You can read my interview with her here.

Featured image by Jeff Roberts, used with permission.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design