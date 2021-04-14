Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Ford Mustang Mach-E with plug & charge capability using Electrify America charger with plug & charge capability. Photo by Zachary Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Cars

Who Can Use Plug & Charge?

Published

There is a lot of confusion about “plug & charge.” All Tesla drivers know how great it is. Some Fastned customers share this experience. But most people just wonder why it does not work for them. Let me try to explain this.

To be able to use plug & charge, your car must be able to communicate with the charging operator’s back-office computer system. Tesla enables this for all newly delivered Tesla vehicles when charging on the Tesla network. As far as I know, Tesla is not currently cooperating with other charging providers to make plug & charge possible on their networks.

For a car to communicate with the charging provider’s back-office systems, a lot of conditions must be met.

  • The car must have the plug & charge functions of the CCS protocol onboard and activated.
  • The charger must have the plug & charge functions of the CCS protocol onboard and activated.
  • The charging provider’s back-office software suite must support plug & charge.
  • The car owner must have his/her car registered with the charging provider complete with a payment method.

Charging providers that are active for a longer time have charging stalls of different generations and often from different OEMs. It would be nice to have all the stalls support plug & charge, not only the newer ones, but that is not practical. The charging provider must find a software developer to implement the same protocol on all of its chargers. Best is to have this expertise in-house, but most don’t have a software development department capable of doing this.

The functionality of plug & charge being part of the CCS specifications did not automatically lead to software implementations in cars and chargers. Just recently the ISO-15118 plug & charge protocols started to be implemented in some CCS software stacks.

Tesla is making its own chargers and registers its cars with its Supercharging network when they are sold to the customers. Since Tesla uses a proprietary plug & play software solution (which would be logical, since they were the first), it needs to add ISO-15118 to its cars to make those cars compatible with other charging providers. (Any Tesla driver that uses plug & charge on Fastned? Please drop us a comment.)

When you sell your Tesla, remember to update the data at Tesla — otherwise you could keep paying for the charging of the new owner.

Fastned has charging stalls from multiple OEMs if I remember correctly, and has worked hard to have them all be able to understand the CCS plug & charge protocol. Registered users can test their cars for plug & charge capability. Fastned is agnostic of the brand, it just tests the BEV. My Zoe has working plug & charge software, and that makes it great to use Fastned. My only gripe with Fastned is that they do not have the same coverage density in the rest of Europe as they have in the Netherlands. But they are working hard on that problem.

Plug & charge is like giving your car its own credit card. You should ask for it back when you sell the car. Fastned regularly sends me an email reminding me that I have plug & charge activated in my car. I have to deactivate it if I no longer own the car.

Ionity gets all of its chargers from the Australian company Tritium. Tritium is in the process of upgrading all of its chargers with the plug & charge functionality. To be eligible for plug & charge, you need to have a charging contract with one of the brands that own Ionity. My Renault Zoe is not eligible on the Ionity and Tesla networks for plug & charge and low charging tariffs, because Renault has no ownership of or cooperation with either.

On the Ionity network, I must use a card from an eMSP (eMobility Service Provider) and pay the full price of € 0.79/kWh. At some Tesla Supercharging stations in Germany I can charge for free. Neither situation is okay.

Electrify America and Electrify Canada are starting to offer plug & charge capability in 2021 thanks to their Tritium chargers being upgraded and their back-office software being extended with plug & charge functionality. It looks like they are agnostic when it comes to car brands.

There are probably other networks that offer plug & charge, but I do not know about them. If you do, please mention them in the comments.

In the future, it should be possible to have a plug & charge contract with an eMSP and enjoy the functionality across different CPO (Charge Point Operator) networks. Don’t expect that to happen any time soon.

Related: Using Plug&Charge To Advance EV Charging: A Webinar With Hubject & CleanTechnica

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, ,
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Batteries

Will Tesla Gigafactory 6 Be Giga Shanghai 2?

Giga Shanghai is now producing the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. But not all the parts that Tesla likes to produce itself are...

9 mins ago

Cars

Tesla Must Be Developing A Platform For Its Model 2 Series

Elon Musk has talked about a cheaper $25,000 Tesla vehicle on a few occasions. Just after Tesla Model 3 production hell, Elon thought that...

5 hours ago

Cars

Learning Leadership Lessons from Tesla’s Elon Musk

Originally published on EV Annex. Should you display your leadership prowess by being super-provocative and posting memes on Twitter like Elon Musk? Ummm, probably not....

21 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Is Already Winning. It Doesn’t Need “Help” From Intellectually Dishonest Fans.

I recently had an interesting conversation with a zealous Tesla fan on Twitter. After seeing a tweet that was contextually dishonest about Volkswagen’s Electrify...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.