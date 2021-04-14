Connect with us

Lithium Demand & Supply Forecasts For The US & China, Tesla & Volkswagen — Listen To Our Friday Podcast Live

A look at trends in the lithium industry, including forecasts for Tesla and reactions to Volkswagen Power Day.

Published

On Friday, I will chat with Rodney Hooper of RK Equity, one of the world’s foremost experts on the lithium industry, about recent orders and trends in the lithium market, his forecasts for key markets, and his thoughts and forecasts for at least two top automotive players. More specifically, we will discuss (that is, Rodney will mostly tell us about):

  • His global lithium demand estimate for 2030.
  • US EV sales penetration and estimates for 2025 and 2030.
  • Lithium demand in the US.
  • Tesla sales estimates in China and globally for 2021.
  • Volkswagen Power Day.
  • And …

… whatever you want to ask about, if you are a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador.

This podcast/webinar will take place starting at 10am ET (7am PT/3pm CET) on Friday, April 16. I will email the podcast/webinar passcode to all active subscribers who give us permission to email them (which is currently almost all active subscribers) two hours before the podcast/webinar.

If you haven’t been a loyal listener of our CleanTech Talk podcast, I’ve interviewed Rodney and his RK Equity partner Howard Klein several times in the past year — because they are superb experts on the lithium industry and other EV battery mineral industries who are excellent at putting topics from these industries into useful context, highlighting key points, explaining matters in ways that are clear and understandable to newbs like me, and not being shy to enunciate calls to action that they think the investment community, policymakers, or the media (ahem) should heed. Rodney has a truly ridiculous number of stats and calculations in his head, and it is a joy to see him pull those out, provide some proper public education with his South African accent, and drop the mic from time to time. I hope you’ll join us on Friday and enjoy the fun.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO.

