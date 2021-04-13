Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Hyundai To Electrify Ubers In Europe

Published

Uber wants to electrify quicker than the rest of the market, and Europe is electrifying pretty darn fast. So, Uber’s got to get moving. Solution: Hyundai.

Hyundai is apparently looking to move product, or just happy to help, and is offering the Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric to Uber drivers with a discount. There’s a formal partnership between the two companies, so these are presumably real discounts.

How fast does Uber want to electrify? It wants to be a completely zero-emissions company by 2030. In 7 European capitals where the company estimates 80% of European Uber kilometers will be taking place by the end of 2021¹, the goal is for 50% of those kilometers to be driven by electric vehicles by 2025.

There are various reasons for Uber to try to electrify quickly. One that may get more attention behind closed doors than publicly is the risk of citywide bans on petrol and/or diesel vehicles in major European cities — or even simply bans on taxis and related vehicles using internal combustion engines (ICE). Getting ahead of the game and getting some momentum on electrification, Uber would be more ready than others to adapt if city bans come sooner than anticipated if it is able to get a sizable portion of drivers to go electric now.

One feature Uber, unfortunately, has taken a long time to implement is the ability to choose an electric car (if they’re around) when you order a car. Now you have that ability … in Europe, at least..

There’s no real detail on how much of a discount is being offered, but here’s more commentary from Hyundai and Uber:

“Through this exciting partnership, we will utilise our leadership in electro-mobility to help Uber’s partner drivers make the switch to BEVs and help electrify their customers’ journeys in Europe,” says Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. “This agreement also gives Hyundai the opportunity to showcase the benefits of our IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models to an even wider range of people, as well as contribute to decarbonisation efforts in major cities across Europe.”

“With our responsibilities to drivers, riders and cities in mind, we have made a series of ambitious commitments to support drivers switch to electric vehicles, and this partnership will enable us to continue this momentum, Professional drivers such as those on the Uber app will be the early mass adopters of electric vehicles, which will help to drive the mass market in the years to come,” Anabel Diaz, Regional Manager for EMEA, Uber, says.

Aside from the above, Hyundai and Uber plan to work together on marketing/education campaigns around electric vehicles in Europe. They are also hosting test drives of electric cars for professional Uber drivers.

¹ Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid, and Paris.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

63% of Europeans Living in Cities Support EU Ban on Petrol & Diesel Car Sales after 2030

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon Almost two-thirds of urban residents support banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars...

6 hours ago
green hydrogen fuel cells Michelin France green hydrogen fuel cells Michelin France

Clean Power

French Nuclear Scheme Behind Green Hydrogen Theme Of Michelin’s Le Mans Fuel Cell Dream

Michelin Group is leveraging its advanced materials expertise to make a pitch for green hydrogen and fuel cells, with 24 Hours of Le Mans...

2 days ago

Cars

Hyundai KONA Electric Has Longest Range Of Any Car Eligible For UK’s Plug-In Car Grant

Following a trend, or at least what Vauxhall has also done, Hyundai lowered the price of its KONA EV in order to keep it...

4 days ago

Cars

Germany Plugin Electric Share Hits 22.5% In March — 2.4× Year-On-Year Share Growth

Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, saw plugin electric vehicles reach 22.5% share in March 2021, a growth of over 2.4× from March 2020 (9.2%...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.