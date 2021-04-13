Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

California Energy Commission Announces Nation’s 1st Incentive Project For Zero-Emission Truck & Bus Infrastructure

Published

Today during a virtual event, the  California Energy Commission (CEC)  announced approval of a first-of-its-kind project to accelerate the deployment of infrastructure needed to fuel zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment.

Administered by CALSTART, the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles (Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles) project will use a concierge-like model working directly with eligible applicants to help plan and fund the purchase of charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The $50 million-dollar multi-year EnergIIZE project will benefit communities most impacted by transportation-related pollution by meeting essential infrastructure needs of companies and public agencies committed to replacing old, polluting equipment with clean battery-electric and hydrogen options.

“Pollution caused by transportation is worsening wildfires, raising our sea levels and making the air we breathe, unbreathable,” California State Senator Lena Gonzalez said during the event via a pre-recorded video. “Air pollution has already taken a heavy toll on the health of our communities. Our communities cannot wait, and that is why I am fully supportive, and excited that we are taking bold steps toward cleaner technologies for truck and bus fleets in our state. As Chair of the Transportation committee, I will always do everything in my power to advance and promote the use of cleaner vehicle technologies at our ports, roads and major freeways.”

The effort builds on state investments into demonstration and deployment projects that brought this technology to the market.

“As the state’s lead agency for zero-emission infrastructure, the CEC is proud to fund the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles project to provide fleet managers with technical and financial assistance as well as operational assurance that they are planning accurately for charging and refueling needs,” said CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan. “The project is designed as a multi-year effort to provide market certainty as more companies are investing in the state’s clean transportation future.”

Accelerating zero-emission infrastructure fuels California’s clean energy economy, attracting manufacturers and creating jobs while advancing Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order mandating all operations of medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles be 100 percent zero-emission by 2045.

“CALSTART is honored to be selected by the CEC to lead this critical project. We look forward to working with the agency to implement EnergIIZE and help fleets of all sizes rapidly scale their infrastructure with targeted, fast-track funding so that we can improve air quality in communities most in need and address the climate threat,” said CALSTART Senior Director of Clean Fuels and Infrastructure Alycia Gilde.

The project is funded by the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, which invests more than $100 million annually to support innovation and accelerate the deployment of advanced transportation and fuel technologies.

CALSTART will receive an initial $17 million to design and launch the program with additional funds subject to annual approval of both the state budget and allocations from the CEC.

The project team comprises of CALSTART’s long-term voucher incentive program administrator, Tetra Tech Inc., and equity partner GRID Alternatives, a non-profit organization that manages clean energy programs in low-income communities.

For more information about the event, view the following:

Courtesy of California Energy Commission 

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

63% of Europeans Living in Cities Support EU Ban on Petrol & Diesel Car Sales after 2030

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon Almost two-thirds of urban residents support banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars...

6 hours ago

Cars

The Electric Vehicle Sector is Surging

Originally published on EV Annex. Doesn’t it feel like the news is always so negative nowadays? Well, there is a bright spot out there. And it happen...

1 day ago

Climate Change

Aquamation Is Much Less Carbon-Intensive Than Cremation

Conversations about death now start with Facebook. That was possibly the oddest insight I’ve gained from a couple of conversations in the past few...

4 days ago

Aviation

Lufthansa, British Airways, & Air France Were Europe’s Most Polluting Airlines Pre-Covid

Article courtesy of Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon Three of the biggest recipients of airline bailouts — Lufthansa, British Airways and Air France...

April 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.