California Energy Commission Announces Nation’s 1st Incentive Project For Zero-Emission Truck & Bus Infrastructure

Today during a virtual event, the California Energy Commission (CEC) announced approval of a first-of-its-kind project to accelerate the deployment of infrastructure needed to fuel zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment.

Administered by CALSTART, the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles (Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles) project will use a concierge-like model working directly with eligible applicants to help plan and fund the purchase of charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The $50 million-dollar multi-year EnergIIZE project will benefit communities most impacted by transportation-related pollution by meeting essential infrastructure needs of companies and public agencies committed to replacing old, polluting equipment with clean battery-electric and hydrogen options.

“Pollution caused by transportation is worsening wildfires, raising our sea levels and making the air we breathe, unbreathable,” California State Senator Lena Gonzalez said during the event via a pre-recorded video. “Air pollution has already taken a heavy toll on the health of our communities. Our communities cannot wait, and that is why I am fully supportive, and excited that we are taking bold steps toward cleaner technologies for truck and bus fleets in our state. As Chair of the Transportation committee, I will always do everything in my power to advance and promote the use of cleaner vehicle technologies at our ports, roads and major freeways.”

The effort builds on state investments into demonstration and deployment projects that brought this technology to the market.

“As the state’s lead agency for zero-emission infrastructure, the CEC is proud to fund the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles project to provide fleet managers with technical and financial assistance as well as operational assurance that they are planning accurately for charging and refueling needs,” said CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan. “The project is designed as a multi-year effort to provide market certainty as more companies are investing in the state’s clean transportation future.”

Accelerating zero-emission infrastructure fuels California’s clean energy economy, attracting manufacturers and creating jobs while advancing Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order mandating all operations of medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles be 100 percent zero-emission by 2045.

“CALSTART is honored to be selected by the CEC to lead this critical project. We look forward to working with the agency to implement EnergIIZE and help fleets of all sizes rapidly scale their infrastructure with targeted, fast-track funding so that we can improve air quality in communities most in need and address the climate threat,” said CALSTART Senior Director of Clean Fuels and Infrastructure Alycia Gilde.

The project is funded by the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, which invests more than $100 million annually to support innovation and accelerate the deployment of advanced transportation and fuel technologies.

CALSTART will receive an initial $17 million to design and launch the program with additional funds subject to annual approval of both the state budget and allocations from the CEC.

The project team comprises of CALSTART’s long-term voucher incentive program administrator, Tetra Tech Inc., and equity partner GRID Alternatives, a non-profit organization that manages clean energy programs in low-income communities.

Courtesy of California Energy Commission

