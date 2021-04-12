Spain To Subsidize Electric Vehicle Sales With €800 Million To 2023

The Spanish government will spend up to €800 million (~$950 million) until 2023 to push electric car sales, Reuters reports.
Spain’s Energy Ministry made the announcement last week. Private buyers will be qualified for subsidies of up to €7,000 per vehicle. Authorities in small towns, as well as companies purchasing fleets to use them as taxis, could get even more.
That number isn’t mentioned, though. Those buying electric vans will get up to €9,000.
The bonus scheme started this past weekend.
Spain also wants to promote domestic production of battery-powered cars and car batteries. Last month, we reported on this a bit. To recap, Spain will use funding from the European Union to create a public-private consortium with Volkswagen Group’s SEAT and the power company Iberdrola to build the nation’s first EV battery factory. You can read more about that here.