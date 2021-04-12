Connect with us

Army Corps Allows Dakota Access Pipeline To Operate Without Proper Authorization

Published

The Army Corps of Engineers will allow the Dakota Access pipeline to continue operating while the Corps conducts an environmental review of the project, continuing the posture of the Trump administration.

The Biden administration’s decision to allow the pipeline to continue operating without granting a permanent easement surprised U.S. District Judge James Boasberg and outraged lawyers representing the Standing Rock Sioux.

“The decision here today is to keep operating, which is the same decision as the previous administration,” Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman said during the hearing. “The company gets to keep the benefits of operating the pipeline that was never properly authorized while the community has to bear the risks and the consequences.”

The government attorney representing the Army Corps insisted the Corps could choose to take enforcement action “at any time.”

Sources: APPolitico Pro $, E&E $, E&E $

News Courtesy of Nexus Media.

Featured image by Pax Ahimsa Gethen (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Take action via Earthjustice to help protect our lands.

 
 
New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

