Elon Musk Shares A Bit More Detail About Tesla FSD’s Pure Vision

Published

Yesterday, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta V9.0 would soon be live, and that this new update would switch to pure vision with no radar. In a followup reply to @WholeMarsBlog’s request for more information about “pure vision,” Elon shared some precious nuggets of information.

Elon touched upon a common issue that could cause confusion in any smart vehicle or device that uses both radar and vision (which do you believe when they disagree?), and then noted that vision was more precise. It’s smarter to focus on vision than sensor fusion — going with the most precise and accurate option is the best for any outcome.

Tesla Owners Club of Austin also had some insights to share and Elon replied to those with more information.

Elon mentioned that the next major software revision will do much better with automating wipers, seat heating, and defrost.

 
 
New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

