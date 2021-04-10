Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Courtesy of MG

Cars

Back To The Future With The MG Cyberster

MG, the iconic British car brand now owned by SAIC, will present its Cyberster two seater at the Shanghai auto show later this month.

Published

Do you know the difference between a convertible and a roadster? A convertible has a top you sometimes put down under ideal conditions. A roadster has a top you sometimes put up during dreadful conditions. Since the earliest days of the automobile, the roadster has a been a talisman — a symbol of freedom, youthful exuberance, and the joy of following a road just to see where it leads.

Over the years, several manufacturers have attempted to add some of the luster associated with roadsters to their cars by adding the “-ster” portion of the word to the model name. Porsche has the Boxster — an amalgam of “boxer” and “roadster.” (The car has a horizontally opposed gasoline engine, a configuration popularly known as a “boxer” design that harks back to the original Volkswagen Beetle.) Hyundai has the Veloster, a blend of “velocity” and “roadster,” even though it only comes with a fixed roof.

Courtesy of MG

MG, the former British car company now owned by SAIC, is introducing the Cyberster, an electric car that reinterprets the roadster legacy that began with the MG TA in 1936 and ended with the last MGB in 1980. The company unveiled the concept car this week in advance of the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show, which opens on April 21. Specifications are scarce. In fact, they don’t exist except for a rumored range of 497 miles (NEDC) and a claimed 0 to 100 km/h time of under 3 seconds.

Courtesy of MG

Other than that, we know nothing about the Cyberster except that it was designed at SAIC’s London design center and is supposed to represent a “vision of the future.” Carl Gotham, head of the design center, tells Autocar the Cyberster is “a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design.”

The new MG concept is certainly a vibrant styling exercise, one that could offer a less expensive alternative to the Tesla Roadster 2.0 in much the same way the MGB was affordable to many who could not pay what it cost to acquire an XK-E or an Aston Martin. You may or may not like everything about it — the front end treatment is perhaps a bit extreme — but there is no denying the MG Cyberster will turn heads. Will SAIC build it? “We’ll see,” said the Zen master.

Courtesy of MG

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

“Voltswagen” April Fool’s Joke; ID.3 & ID.4 For China

An April Fool's stunt by Volkswagen fell flat as the company prepares to start sales of the ID.4 and ID.3 in China.

March 30, 2021

Cars

Tesla Model Y Ramps Up In China, $4400 Wuling EV Still #1

Plugin vehicles had another great month in China last month, with 104,000 registrations, a six-fold jump compared to the same month last year. Though,...

March 18, 2021

Cars

8.4% Of Chinese Vehicle Sales In January Were Plugin Vehicle Sales

The Rise and Rise of the Wuling Mini EV.

February 25, 2021

Cars

Global Electric Vehicle Top 20 — EV Sales Report

After a rough start of the year, the second half of 2020 became a record-fest, with 3 record months in the last 4 months...

February 4, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.