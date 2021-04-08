Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of NOAA.

Climate Change

Yes, Industrial Waste Disasters More Likely From Climate Change

Published

The threat of a catastrophic failure unleashing a 20-foot wall of industrial wastewater over nearby homes and businesses in Piney Point, Florida, illustrates the danger of widespread reliance on industrial waste ponds across the U.S., the New York Times reports.

Many of these ponds, filled with toxic, sometimes radioactive, byproducts of climate-change causing activity like coal ash from power plants or manure from industrialized farms, are also at risk because of climate change.

Open lagoons make up the extent of waste processing infrastructure for industrial hog farming operations and coal-fired power plants and both were overwhelmed by Hurricane Florence in 2018, when more than 100 hog lagoons were swamped throughout the Carolinas and coal ash poured out of containment ponds at Duke’s Sutton Plant in Wilmington, N.C.

“They’re just an irresponsible way to store very dangerous waste,” Daniel Estrin, general counsel at the Waterkeeper Alliance, a clean water nonprofit group, told the Times. “And with climate change, we’re going to see more frequent and stronger storms that are going to impact these sites.” (New York Times $)

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Market Research

What It Takes To Realize A Circular Economy For Solar Photovoltaic System Materials

NREL Analysts Advance Understanding of Options, Opportunities To Repair, Reuse, or Recycle Solar Photovoltaic System Materials

19 hours ago

Clean Power

In-Depth, 3-Year NREL Analysis: Los Angeles 100% Renewable Energy Study

Unprecedented in scale and the first of its kind — the Los Angeles 100% Renewable Energy Study (LA100) provides insights into how the Los...

March 24, 2021

Aviation

From Wet Waste to Flight: Scientists Announce Fast-Track Solution for Net-Zero-Carbon Sustainable Aviation Fuel

A Novel Pathway for “Drop-In” Sustainable Aviation Fuel May Lift Net-Zero Flights Off the Runway Sooner Than You Think

March 17, 2021

Buildings

In Virtual Tour, Department of Energy Recognizes Iron Mountain Data Centers for Energy Efficiency Leadership through Better Buildings Challenge

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognized Iron Mountain Data Centers for its commitment to energy efficiency through DOE’s Better Buildings Challenge. Since joining the...

March 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.