Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Critical in Low-Income Areas & Communities of Colors

Published

States and utilities need to take intentional steps to ensure the coming wave of vehicle electrification is accessible to everyone, especially those in low- and medium-income households and communities of color, a new report shows.

Urban settings present challenges for EV infrastructure — “If everyone lived in a single family home with off-street parking in a garage, it’d be an easy nut to crack,” Peter Heuter, author of the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy report, told Earther — but absent policy intervention, EV charging would likely follow patterns of other infrastructure, like public transportation stops and bike lanes, that disproportionately benefit whiter, wealthier neighborhoods.

Of the 36 states covered by the report, just 6 require utilities to invest in EV charging infrastructure for lower-income communities or communities of color.

“If you’re not tackling these kinds of issues head-on now, especially during the planning stages for a lot of these utilities, we’re going to have a point where in five to 10 years, electric vehicles are going to be relatively affordable and everywhere, but for other reasons, low-income communities and communities of color are not going to have the same number of chargers per person as wealthier communities,” Huether said, reports Earther.

Article courtesy of Nexus Media.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Agriculture

5 Finalists For 2020–2021 Prize For Cities Show How To Tackle Climate Change & Inequality Together

WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities announced five projects as finalists for the 2020-2021 WRI Ross Center Prize for Cities last month for showing...

January 3, 2021

Autonomous Vehicles

Ghost Road, Autonomous Vehicles Myths, & The Future — Cleantech Talk With Anthony Townsend

In the second half of this episode of our Cleantech Talk podcast interview series, Michael Barnard, Chief Strategist of TFIE Strategy Inc. and CleanTechnica...

July 27, 2020

Autonomous Vehicles

Ghost Road, On Myths & Future For Autonomous Vehicles With Anthony Townsend — Part One

In the first half of this interview for our CleanTech Talk podcast series, Michael Barnard, Chief Strategist of TFIE Strategy Inc. and CleanTechnica contributor,...

July 20, 2020

Climate Change

Amazon Greening German Cities, Volkswagen Reforesting Australia

Amazon, based in the United States, recently committed to greening German cities — as in, planting a lot of trees and bushes there. Now,...

July 9, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.