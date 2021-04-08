Connect with us

Cyberlandr pop-up camper for Tesla Cybertruck
The Cyberlandr pop-up camper features removeable seating which also configures into a bed for sleepytime.

Cyberlandr Pop-Up Camper Turns Tesla Cybertruck Into Mobile Home For Four

If one industry has benefitted from the current pandemic, it’s the RV and camper industry. Shying away from air travel, more people are hitting the roads in cars, trucks, vans, and RVs to get a break from the monotony of home confinement. And though Tesla’s Cybertruck hasn’t made it into production yet, many see it as an ideal platform for outdoor adventures: it combines power and durability with long range and zero emissions. One company is now offering an option that will turn your Cybertruck into a full-blown tiny home on the road.

The Cyberlandr pop-up camper attachment for Tesla Cybertruck promises a wealth of amenities: a kitchenette with stove, sink and refrigerator, a bathroom with shower, sink and dry toilet, and a modular seating/bedding solution which claims to provide sleeping accommodations for up to two adults and two children. It even includes a mini home theater with 32-inch flat screen and full surround sound audio. And it all folds down into the bed or “vault” of a standard Cybertruck when not in use.

Cyberlandr pop-up camper for Tesla Cybertruck

The Cyberlandr pop-up camper features two removable seats which also configure into a bed for sleepytime.

A built-in 360-degree surveillance system keeps an eye out for your safety and security. And since connectivity is important, even in the hinterlands, the Cyberlander comes equipped with a Starlink satellite dish for global high speed internet access. Note that Starlink requires a separate subscription and coverage of the system continues to expand as SpaceX deploys new satellites. The amenities are all powered by electricity (natch) and the Cyberlandr comes with 500W of solar panels to help keep things up and running. Power is shared with the Cybertruck so you will want to make sure you get to your destination with a decent amount of charge, or have the ability to plug in somewhere nearby from time to time.

The Cyberlandr pop-up camper for Tesla Cybertruck features a functional kitchen and office area with a view.

 

The Cyberlandr is expected to cost $49,995 at launch, but you can cut $10,000 off that price if you lock in an order now with a $5,000 deposit. If you’re worried about having that much money tied up in a product that may never see the light of day, you can also reserve a Cyberlandr for just $100 and still get a discount of $5,000 off list. Whatever deposit you make is fully refundable until Cyberlandr makes it into production.

Tesla Cybertruck

While stowed, the Cyberlandr disappears into the Cybertruck vault.

Stream It, the company that plans to build the Cyberlandr has not yet made any firm announcements on when they expect to begin shipping. However, they do plan its release to coincide with that of the Tesla Cybertruck. The company says that they will “work diligently to have your Cyberlandr ready when your Cybertruck order is fulfilled.”

You can check it out at the Cyberlandr web site.

 
 
