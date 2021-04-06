Tesla Model 3 Tops Sweden, Spain, & Denmark in 1st Quarter; Nissan LEAF #1 in Ireland

Sales numbers are in for electric vehicles in Sweden, Spain, Denmark, and Ireland for the month of March, and thus for the first quarter as a whole. The overall takeaway is clear: the Tesla Model 3 won. Though, surprisingly, a different model took the top spot in Ireland, and it was the old-schooler Nissan LEAF!

The Tesla Model 3 pretty much dominated in Sweden, with Tesla taking nearly 27% of the electric vehicle market. The Kia Niro EV had a solid hold on 2nd place, and Kia had 16.5% of the market. The Polestar 2 closed out the podium with a secure but fairly close lead over the Nissan LEAF (430 vs. 393). And the Audi e-tron scored enough registrations to hit #5.

The Tesla Model 3 also won in Spain, the next largest auto market of this bunch, but the rest of the story was vastly different. Tesla only had ~13% of the auto market, while Renault had ~15%. Underneath the Model 3 on the podium were the Renault Zoe and Peugeot e-208. You finally get to the popular Kia Niro EV in 4th, and then another Peugeot rounds out the top 5 right next door, the e-2008. (Surprisingly, the Nissan Leaf again slipped into a fairly high position, #6 in the Spanish market.)

In Denmark, as far as brands go, Volkswagen takes the top spot easily (~25% of the market compared to ~19% for Tesla). The Tesla Model 3 easily wins the model trophy, though. Behind it, you have solid early showings of the Volkswagen ID.4 snd Volkswagen ID.4. The ever popular Kia Niro EV, Renault Zoe, and Hyundai Kona EV complete #4–#7.

Ireland is the one market where the Tesla Model 3 doesn’t come out on top. The Nissan LEAF is king! In fact, the Model 3 isn’t even on the podium, with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Volkswagen ID.3 closing out the top 3. The Tesla Model 3 slides in at #4 before the Kia Niro EV claims another top 5 position. The also familiar Hyundai Kona EV and Renault Zoe end up at #6 and #7.

Any other special notes jump out to you?

