Charleston Animal Society Is Raffling Of A Tesla Model Y To Help Animals In Need

In South Carolina, the Charleston Animal Society is holding a raffle to raise funds for animals in need of help. The grand prize is a 2021 Tesla Model Y.

The Charleston Animal Society will receive all of the funds raised from the raffle thanks to the generosity of Hank and Laurel Greer. The couple donated the Tesla Model Y for this fundraising effort. Hank serves on the board and his wife, Laurel, is the Chairwoman for the Charleston Animal Society’s board.

Hank shared his thoughts with ABC4 News. “This is the third time Laurel and I have done this for the animals and each time has been a huge success,” he said. “The other two times the winners had purchased only one ticket! But of course, we hope you will buy more than one chance to help save more animal lives.”

The other prizes include:

Luxury Charleston Experience: Dinner at Husk, with a room at the Francis Marion Hotel and Tour with Charleston Raconteurs — valued at $1,000.

Two different Pet Shopping Sprees at Charleston Animal Society’s Pet Supply Store — valued at $500 each.

How To Enter

If you’re in the Charleston area and would like to enter, there are two ways to enter. You can text TESLA to 855-202-2100, or you can click here to purchase tickets online. As of this writing, a total of $58,900 has been raised.

There’s a limited number of tickets available for the raffle.

Featured image courtesy of Tesla.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design