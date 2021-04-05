Tesla Owners Club Of Austin Is Celebrating Elon Musk Day, 4/20 #ElonMuskDay

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin is celebrating Elon Musk Day on April 20th. The club set up the event and announcement on Tesla’s new Engage platform, and referenced the article I wrote last year when #ElonMuskDay was trending on Twitter on 4/20 — which happened to be the same day that the price of oil per barrel crashed below $0 for the first time. I don’t believe in coincidences.

Why Elon Musk Day?

Anuarbek Imanbaev had the idea for Elon Musk Day last year. As Eli Burton commented last year, why wait until Elon Musk dies to celebrate his life? “We often wait too long to celebrate our heroes and monumental people in society. Why wait? On #ElonMuskDay, the request is that we share ways that the products of Musk’s companies have changed our lives for the better or ways in which Elon himself has inspired us.”

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin plans to start sharing the good things that Elon has done on Twitter with the same hashtag, #ElonMuskDay, around 4/20 in hopes to get it trending again. Some ideas on things to post are:

A photo of your Tesla

A meme

Tesla short shorts

Teslaquila

A message to Elon Musk. How Elon Musk has inspired you.

Just don’t forget to use the hashtag with your posts.

Celebrating Clean Energy & Sustainability Advocates

While some may scratch their heads at our support of Elon Musk, it’s clearly not just about him, but about his actions and what they mean. One of the things I admire about Elon is his heart. He cares about the future of mankind, and that may sound cliche, but he backs that up with his actions. One example of this is last year when Hurricanes Laura and Delta wiped out the southwestern portion of my state, Elon Musk donated fund to my local charities after I asked for help. I’d been spamming several Twitter accounts while trying to raise awareness for what was happening in Louisiana. The mainstream media didn’t report on the devastation of Laura like it did with Katrina, yet there was a humanitarian crisis happening. No one cared — or so it seemed. Elon not only cared, but he donated to four charities that were providing aid to those who lost everything and were without power and water during the hottest months of the year.

That aside, Elon’s voice is one of the largest vocalizing the importance of sustainability. In an Acquisition International article about three entrepreneurs who take sustainability seriously, Elon Musk was the first mentioned.

“With so many entrepreneurial ventures on his plate, it seems that Elon Musk never stops working, and all of his efforts point to increasing sustainability, whether it’s rethinking transportation, prioritizing solar power, or even taking human civilization past Earth and colonizing Mars.”

In an interview with Kara Swisher back in 2018, Elon spoke of the importance of the work he is doing at Tesla and its role in advancing sustainable transportation. Some of his quotes from the interview are as follows:

“The fundamental purpose, the fundamental good that Tesla provides is accelerating the advent of sustainable transport and energy production.”

“Yes. It’s very important for the future of the world. It’s very important for all life on Earth. This supersedes political parties, race, creed, religion, it doesn’t matter. If we do not solve the environment, we’re all damned.”

“No, I think the electrification of transport, and there’s also an important part of Tesla which is solar and stationary batteries, because you need to generate electricity in a standard, sustainable way with solar and then store it at night when the sun goes down with batteries, and then use that energy from the sun to power cars. Without Tesla, this would still happen. There would still be a transition to sustainable energy, but it would take much longer. History will judge this, obviously, but I would say on the order of 10 years, maybe 20 years.”

“I think it’s probably fair to say that Tesla has advanced sustainable energy by at least five years, conservatively, and maybe closer to 10, and then if we continue to make progress, we might advance it by 20 years. This could be all the difference in the world.”

Elon wanted to help society, help humanity, and he has already done so to an enormous degree. It’s worthy of celebration.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design