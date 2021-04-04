Connect with us

Canada Launches Electric Vehicle Awareness Campaign

Most of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, and the country is working a little bit harder (slightly harder) to cut those emissions by electrifying more cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The Canadian government is launching an awareness campaign around zero-emissions vehicles to stimulate more adoption. It is a $50,000 investment that goes to the Pollution Probe Foundation. Yes, just $50,000, but this is part of a larger series of investments for ZEV-related projects or programs, with up to $50,000 going to individual projects/programs.

The funding goes toward a virtual platform that is specifically focused on “engaging municipal governments, industry collaborators and stakeholders.” An interesting component, and I’m not sure if this will end up being used and very helpful or not, is that it brings together various parties from across government and industry within the EV ecosystem. “The platform provides for open dialogue and knowledge sharing with industry experts, such as automakers, electric vehicle charging station providers, developers, electrical contractors and non-governmental organizations, while increasing understanding of ZEV technology.”

To be specific, the funding comes from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative. It is part of a broader $600 million investment the country has made in advancing electric vehicle adoption. That also includes a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, subsidies of up to $5000 for the purchase of electric vehicles, and installation of slow chargers in destination hot spots.

The country has a target of reaching 100% electric vehicle sales by 2040 (10% by 2025, 30% by 2030).

“We’re giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050,” says Seamus O’Regan Jr., Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources.

“The Municipal ZEV Engagement Platform represents an innovative and collaborative effort to bring together Canadian municipalities and the country’s leading experts on ZEVs. It is our intention that it will become the go-to resource for local government staff seeking to gain insights into ZEV deployment to inform local actions.”

 
 
