Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

ARIES: Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems

Published

Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) is a new research platform that can match the complexity of the modern energy system and conduct integrated research to support the development of groundbreaking new energy technologies.

ARIES represents a substantial scale-up in experimentation capability from existing research platforms, allowing for research at the 20-MW level. The scale of the platform is amplified by a virtual emulation environment powered by NREL’s 8-petaflop supercomputer.

ARIES will make it possible to understand the impact and get the most value from the millions of new devices — such as electric vehicles, renewable generation, hydrogen, energy storage, and grid-interactive efficient buildings — that are being connected to the grid daily.

The scale of the platform will also make it possible to consider opportunities and risks with the growing interdependencies between the power system and other infrastructure like natural gas, transportation, water, and telecommunications.

Research Areas

ARIES unites research capabilities at multiple scales and across sectors to create a platform for understanding the full impact of energy systems integration. ARIES addresses the risks and opportunities of widescale integration across five research areas.

Energy Storage

ARIES connects multiple individual energy storage applications with a system-level perspective. The coupling of at-scale storage technologies — such as batteries + thermal, or batteries + hydrogen — will support essential steps toward validating energy system models and controls. As storage technologies graduate from the laboratory to the multimegawatt level, ARIES will help systems stay ahead of performance and interfacing challenges associated with scaling.

Power Electronics

The continued growth in power electronics is creating a new paradigm in power system operation. ARIES helps address the fundamental differences between power electronic-based equipment and traditional devices and the limits that must be overcome to enable higher levels of renewable generation. By integrating new power electronic technologies and system architectures, ARIES will support a future grid with resilient and flexible operation.

Hybrid Energy Systems

With future energy systems expected to incorporate millions of distributed energy assets, the ARIES research platform is uniquely able to reproduce the diverse time scales, physical scales, and technologies of these hybrid energy systems. ARIES introduces a near-real-world environment with high-fidelity, physics-based, real-time models that facilitate the connection between hundreds of real hardware devices and tens of millions of simulated devices. This research area will advance the foundational science for real-time optimization and control of large-scale energy systems.

Future Energy Infrastructure

ARIES supports the innovation necessary for next-generation energy infrastructure solutions. The future energy infrastructure research area concerns transmission and delivery networks for a variety of advanced fuel types and infrastructures, which undergird the power, transportation, buildings, and industrial sectors. ARIES will enable testing on grid designs that span microgrids up to high-voltage direct current transmission grids and on management and control systems that optimally integrate power delivery for diverse fuel and technology types.

Cybersecurity

ARIES helps close the system-level security gaps that emerge from distinct hardware and software becoming integrated. The ARIES platform involves visualization, monitoring, and data processing for ARIES research assets and the connections between them. By creating a digital twin of clusters of research hardware, ARIES has the ability to simulate and detect attacks on communications and control systems that are still evolving, with an effect of reducing overall vulnerabilities in energy systems.

Article courtesy of National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Scientists Studying Solar Try Solving A Dusty Problem

The layer of dust and pollen that settles on the windshield of your car is easily removed with a turn of the lever that...

1 day ago
Brazil Hydrogen Project Brazil Hydrogen Project

Clean Power

$5.4 Billion Project Aims To Be World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Producer In 2025

Enegix Energy is moving forward with plans to build a $5.4 billion facility off the coast of Brazil called Base One. And that’s news...

5 days ago
hydrogen fuel cell aircraft ZeroAvia hydrogen fuel cell aircraft ZeroAvia

Aviation

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Flight Backed By A-List Green Hydrogen Backer

Green hydrogen stakeholders, such as the Bill Gates outfit Breakthrough Energy Ventures, are eager to see the new ZeroAvia hydrogen fuel cell airplane get...

5 days ago

Clean Power

Giving Kids the Building Blocks To Envision a Solar Future

As Part of the InSPIRE Project, NREL Senior Analyst Helped Dream Up a Creative Way To Educate about Energy, Water, and Food

March 27, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.