Solar Project In Colorado With 2-MWh Tesla Battery Pack Now Online

Back in September 2020, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company (GREC) acquired the Rawhide Prairie Solar Storage project in Larimer County, Colorado. Solar Power World reports that the new project is now online and includes a 2-MWh Tesla battery bank, connected to a 22-MW solar power project.

GREC’s CEO, Charles Wheeler, shared his thoughts in a statement. “Rawhide Prairie Solar was our first solar + storage project, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see it up and running,” said Wheeler. While this is just the first solar + storage project for GREC, one can expect there will be many more in the years to come.

“Energy storage will play a crucial role in the future of renewable energy, bringing many practical benefits to consumers and the community, as well as advantages for producers and off-takers of clean power. We’re happy to partner with the Platte River Power Authority and DEPCOM to put this technology to work in Colorado.”

The site is located at the Platte River Power Authority’s Rawhide Energy Station and it was constructed by DEPCOM Power. It will deliver output to Platte River under a 20-year power purchase agreement. Rawhide Prairie is around 150 acres and is adjacent to the 30-MW Rawhide Flats Solar installation. It brings up the Platte River’s total solar capacity to 52 MW. Additionally, it further diversifies the organization’s resources located at the Rawhide Energy Station.

“The battery at Rawhide Prairie Solar continues Platte River’s thoughtful approach to investment in energy technology,” said Platte River Power Authority CEO and General Manager Jason Frisbie. “Platte River staff will gain valuable experience utilizing energy storage to integrate noncarbon resources before we accelerate adoption of this technology.”

The utility plans to have achieved a 100% noncarbon energy portfolio by 2030. More storage projects are sure to come.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here