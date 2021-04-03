Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Solar Project In Colorado With 2-MWh Tesla Battery Pack Now Online

Published

Back in September 2020, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company (GREC) acquired the Rawhide Prairie Solar Storage project in Larimer County, Colorado. Solar Power World reports that the new project is now online and includes a 2-MWh Tesla battery bank, connected to a 22-MW solar power project.

GREC’s CEO, Charles Wheeler, shared his thoughts in a statement. “Rawhide Prairie Solar was our first solar + storage project, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see it up and running,” said Wheeler. While this is just the first solar + storage project for GREC, one can expect there will be many more in the years to come.

“Energy storage will play a crucial role in the future of renewable energy, bringing many practical benefits to consumers and the community, as well as advantages for producers and off-takers of clean power. We’re happy to partner with the Platte River Power Authority and DEPCOM to put this technology to work in Colorado.”

The site is located at the Platte River Power Authority’s Rawhide Energy Station and it was constructed by DEPCOM Power. It will deliver output to Platte River under a 20-year power purchase agreement. Rawhide Prairie is around 150 acres and is adjacent to the 30-MW Rawhide Flats Solar installation. It brings up the Platte River’s total solar capacity to 52 MW. Additionally, it further diversifies the organization’s resources located at the Rawhide Energy Station.

“The battery at Rawhide Prairie Solar continues Platte River’s thoughtful approach to investment in energy technology,” said Platte River Power Authority CEO and General Manager Jason Frisbie. “Platte River staff will gain valuable experience utilizing energy storage to integrate noncarbon resources before we accelerate  adoption of this technology.”

The utility plans to have achieved a 100% noncarbon energy portfolio by 2030. More storage projects are sure to come.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

How Long Does It Take To Charge An Electric Car? A Few Seconds

Electric Car Life With Home Charging Is Ridiculously Easy

1 hour ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla’s Autopilot Takes On Dangerous Mountain Road In Australia

Nash, also known as “Tesla in the Gong,” shared a video yesterday on his YouTube channel about his experience testing Tesla’s Autopilot on a...

4 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

HyperChange: Tesla Will Be The World’s Biggest Company

HyperChange’s Gali Russell (aka @GFilche on Twitter) released a video on why he thinks Tesla will be the world’s biggest company. Just last month,...

4 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Waymo CEO Krafcik Steps Down — Does It Mean Anything?

The longtime CEO of Waymo, John Krafcik, has been leading what many consider to be the leading autonomous driving company since 2015 — 6...

23 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.