Mumbai Railways Getting EV Charging Stations With Help From UNEP & Tata Power

Mumbai railway stations will be getting EV charging stations as part of a new initiative to promote e-mobility in the Mumbai region. The program is a collaboration between UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Tata Power, and Central Railway. Tata Power currently has 300 EV charging stations installed in 40 cities around India.

Regarding the railways, “charging points for electrical vehicles will be made available at all important railway stations in the island city, the suburbs and adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region.” Electric car registrations jumped from 46 to 672, 1360%, in the past few years. Much more is expected in the years to come, especially with better charging infrastructure.

Railway stations that will get chargers in the first phase include:

CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)

Thane

Dadar

Parel

Byculla.

Stations that will get chargers in the second phase include:

Kurla LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus)

Bhandup

Panvel

Kurla.

“An EV charging station has been installed at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMT) in partnership with TATA Power and UNEP,” Robin Kalia, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Central Railway of Mumbai, said. “We plan to extrapolate this model for installing EV charging stations at all major Railway Stations under Mumbai division. This endeavour owes its successful implementation to the strategic leadership of Shri Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai and the technical support provided by the Electrical Engineering team led by Shri H. S. Sood, Sr. Divisional Electrical Engineer, Mumbai.”

“A transition to e-mobility is one of the best solutions for combatting the challenges of air pollution and the climate crises with electrification being a flexible, energy efficient and sustainable way to decarbonize the economy,” said Atul Bagai, Head of UNEP’s India Office. “India is taking a step in the right direction towards achieving a cleaner transport sector through this tri-party initiative. We are proud to be working closely with Central Railway and Tata Power to leverage cleaner energy sources and nudge India towards adopting them more widely.”

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power, said, “We are extremely glad to collaborate with the UNEP and Central Railway for our clean mobility initiatives. This partnership is important for us as it will demonstrate our commitment to provide greener and cleaner e-mobility solutions to consumers in the Mumbai, capital city of Maharashtra.”

