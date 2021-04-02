Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by PDPics from Pixabay

Clean Transport

Mumbai Railways Getting EV Charging Stations With Help From UNEP & Tata Power

Published

Mumbai railway stations will be getting EV charging stations as part of a new initiative to promote e-mobility in the Mumbai region. The program is a collaboration between UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Tata Power, and Central Railway. Tata Power currently has 300 EV charging stations installed in 40 cities around India.

Regarding the railways, “charging points for electrical vehicles will be made available at all important railway stations in the island city, the suburbs and adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region.” Electric car registrations jumped from 46 to 672, 1360%, in the past few years. Much more is expected in the years to come, especially with better charging infrastructure.

Railway stations that will get chargers in the first phase include:

  • CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)
  • Thane
  • Dadar
  • Parel
  • Byculla.

Stations that will get chargers in the second phase include:

  • Kurla LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus)
  • Bhandup
  • Panvel
  • Kurla.

“An EV charging station has been installed at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMT) in partnership with TATA Power and UNEP,” Robin Kalia, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Central Railway of Mumbai, said. “We plan to extrapolate this model for installing EV charging stations at all major Railway Stations under Mumbai division. This endeavour owes its successful implementation to the strategic leadership of Shri Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai and the technical support provided by the Electrical Engineering team led by Shri H. S. Sood, Sr. Divisional Electrical Engineer, Mumbai.”

“A transition to e-mobility is one of the best solutions for combatting the challenges of air pollution and the climate crises with electrification being a flexible, energy efficient and sustainable way to decarbonize the economy,” said Atul Bagai, Head of UNEP’s India Office. “India is taking a step in the right direction towards achieving a cleaner transport sector through this tri-party initiative. We are proud to be working closely with Central Railway and Tata Power to leverage cleaner energy sources and nudge India towards adopting them more widely.”

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power, said, “We are extremely glad to collaborate with the UNEP and Central Railway for our clean mobility initiatives. This partnership is important for us as it will demonstrate our commitment to provide greener and cleaner e-mobility solutions to consumers in the Mumbai, capital city of Maharashtra.”

Image by PDPics from Pixabay

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

India Restricts Module Models Allowed To Be Installed At New Projects

To ensure only quality equipment is used at solar power projects and, possibly, provide some protection to domestic manufacturers from a flood of Chinese...

3 days ago
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Green Economy

India’s Greenko Raises $940 Million Through Green Bond

One of India’s largest renewable energy companies has completed a fundraising exercise through the issuance of green bonds. Greenko Energy Holdings has announced that...

3 days ago

Clean Power

India Auctions 500 Megawatts Of Solar At US¢3.03 Per kWh

The Indian state of Gujarat has awarded 500-megawatts of solar power in the first auction after the announcement of new import duties on solar...

3 days ago

Clean Power

India Imposes 40% Import Duty On Solar Modules

To further protect the interest of domestic module manufacturing companies, the Indian government has imposed fresh import duties on solar cells and modules. The...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.