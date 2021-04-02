Connect with us

Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E Scored 6,614 US Sales In Opening Quarter

Published

The Ford Mustang Mach-E arrived in the US with a bang, in terms of PR and consumer enthusiasm. We had the vehicle for a week and were surprised and excited to see how many people noticed the crossover, knew what it was, and were stoked to see it. I thought the Mach-E had great design, ample interior space, decent tech (though, it’s no Tesla when it comes to infotainment), and was a blast to drive. We have much more content to publish on that week, so stay tuned.

More than anything else, it brought the Mustang DNA into a new era that includes quiet and powerful electric drivetrains, large touchscreens, and improving semi-autonomous driving tech — and that really excited a ton of people.

Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

That said, the big concerns have always been: how many will Ford actually produce, and how much will Ford dealers actually try to sell it. I’m nervous that both of those efforts won’t be enough to make a dent in the market.

We now have sales data from Ford on the Mustang Mach-E’s delivery total for the first quarter of 2021, as you can see in the headline. Naturally, 6,614 is a low number, but the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y also saw low sales in their opening quarters — because that’s how things work. Before critics start scoffing at 6,614 sales, let’s keep that in mind and remember that it takes time to carefully and solidly build up production capacity for a new model, especially when you’re venturing into a whole new territory.

Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

I hope that the Mustang Mach-E’s production and sales networks ramp up rapidly and help Ford sell a shocking number of electric crossovers. I think the Mach-E deserves. However, I don’t think it will happen. My optimistic assumption is that Ford gets to 50,000 Mach-Es a year. Ford, prove me wrong!

Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

 
 
