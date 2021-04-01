Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Q1 & Full 2021 Delivery Forecast from Expert Delivery Tracker

Published

“Troy Teslike” is probably the person outside of Tesla who tracks Tesla deliveries more closely than anyone else. He provides quarterly delivery estimates a few times a quarter, with the last one right at the end of the quarter and typically very close to what ends up being the official figure. Actually, he breaks down his predictions by model (only combining S & X) and factory, which is more than Tesla does. So, aside from getting an early and likely close-to-accurate estimate of Tesla’s quarterly deliveries, you can examine more detailed production and delivery figures that are very close to reality.

Diving into Troy’s prediction for the first quarter of 2021, the overall picture is that he expects 165,100 deliveries, a few thousand more than the Factset (Wall Street) consensus. This is significantly lower than his estimate at the beginning of the quarter, and I’ll circle back to why that is shortly.

In the first quarter, Troy’s estimate is that:

  • The Model Y had almost double the deliveries of the Model 3 in the USA — 43,000+ versus ~22,000.
  • A similar number of Model 3s are expected to be delivered in China from the Shanghai Gigafactory (nearly 44,000), but only 12,000+ Model Ys are expected to have been delivered there.
  • Europe is still just getting Model 3s, which Troy pegs at about 25,000 (~19,000 from USA and 6,500 from China).
  • APAC beyond China is expected to have logged another ~8,500 Model 3s, a little more than half from Fremont and a little less than half from Shanghai.
  • And, not forgetting Canada, it is estimated to have received 4,050 Model 3s and 2,400 Model Ys.

By the end of 2021, as would be logical, Tesla’s Fremont factory will have heavily shifted to Model Y production. Tesla Shanghai will be producing the Model Y in high volumes by then, as well as a similar number of Model 3s as Fremont is producing. Some of both models are expected to be shipped to Europe by the end of the year .

For the year as a whole, Troy is expecting:

  • 447,291 deliveries of Model 3
  • 326,325 deliveries of Model Y
  • 42,319 deliveries of Model S & X

That comes to a total of 816,000. (Yes, I’m sure it’s an even number because it’s still early in the year and it’s just a rough forecast.)

Troy’s Q1 estimates are significantly lower than they were at the beginning of the quarter due to the unexpected Model S & Model X refresh as well as the refresh taking longer than expected. When you can’t produce cars and SUVs because the production lines are being revamped, you can’t deliver cars and SUVs.

Overall, the estimate is nearly 162,000 deliveries of the Model 3 + Model Y as well as a measly 3,142 deliveries of the S + X in the first quarter, and 773,616 Model 3 + Y for the year as a whole on top of 42,319 S + X. What do you think?

Also, does anything else interesting jump out to you in this forecast?

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

France Hits 16.1% Plugin Share, Tesla Model 3 At Record 4,524 Sales

France, Europe’s second largest auto market, saw plugin electric vehicle market share hit 16.1% market share in March, and a 14% cumulative share for...

13 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Diving Into ARK Invest’s Bear Case On Tesla [TSLA]

I got a few requests from my last post to do a deeper dive into ARK’s Tesla bear case after providing my thoughts on...

21 hours ago

Cars

$0 Charging in Nearly 3 Years of Electric Car Life in Florida — Over

One thing I’ve enjoyed sharing for the past 2 years and 9 months is that we’ve been living with electric cars during that time...

22 hours ago

Cars

China × Cleantech — February 2021

Welcome to China × Cleantech — February 2021 edition. Our China x Cleantech series covers top cleantech stories in China each month. EV Sales 8.4% Of...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.