Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark
Image by CleanTechnica

Energy Storage

India’s Greenko Plans US$4.8 Billion Pumped Storage Project

Published

India-based renewable energy project developer Greenko Energy Holdings has announced a new venture in the pumped hydro storage segment.

According to media reports, Greenko plans to invest US$4.3 billion to set up a solar-wind hybrid project supported by pumped hydro storage in the northern state of Rajasthan. The project is likely to be completed by 2024 and will be the world’s largest renewable energy asset, the company claimed.

Greenko announced these plans following incentives offered by the Rajasthan government for hybrid and storage-based renewable energy projects.

This is the third pumped hydro storage project announced by Greenko. It is working on similar projects in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh will have 2 gigawatts of solar and wind energy capacity each supported by a pumped storage facility of 8,000 megawatt-hours.

The Saundatti Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project in Karnataka will also have 2 gigawatts of solar and wind energy capacity each supported by a 9,600 megawatt-hour pumped hydro storage facility.

Greenko’s stakeholders — Singapore government-owned GIC Holdings and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority — have injected US$485 million equity to support these projects. Greenko has also signed an agreement with India’s largest power generation company (NTPC Limited) to develop renewable power projects meant for round-the-clock supply.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

India’s Adani Green Energy To Buy 300 Megawatts of Operational Solar Projects

Continuing its aggressive growth, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies — Adani Green Energy — has plans to acquire two large-scale solar power...

1 day ago

Clean Power

World Bank Offers $100 Million Credit Guarantee For Rooftop Solar Power In India

The World Bank has offered a new assistance package for the development of rooftop solar power projects in India. According to media reports, the...

2 days ago

Clean Power

India’s Tata Power Announces Blockchain-Based P2P Solar Power Trading Pilot

Indian utilities have announced the launch of a third pilot project for peer-to-peer trading of solar power based on blockchain technology. Tata Power Delhi...

2 days ago

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — March 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

March 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.