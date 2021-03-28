Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Credit: Supreme Court of Canada

Carbon Pricing

Supreme Court of Canada Upholds National Carbon Tax

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled this week a federal carbon tax that is legal pursuant to the “peace, order, and good government” provisions of the Canadian constitution.

Published

In 2018, the Canadian government adopted a national carbon tax of $40 per ton. The tax was intended to ratchet up by 5% a year and take into account inflation. Canada, like its neighbor to the south, is a constitutional democracy that attempts to respect the rights of its 10 provinces and 3 territories while maintaining a cohesive national legal system. In America, we hear a lot about “states’ rights,” and in Canada the provinces are keen to chart their own course whenever possible. Three provinces — Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario — opposed the national carbon tax and took steps to block it in court.

Last week, they lost their fight when the Canadian Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 that the carbon tax is legal because of the “peace, order and good government” [POGG] provisions in the Canadian constitution, which give the federal government the authority to enact laws to deal with issues that concern the entire country. The POGG doctrine applies when there is a “provincial inability to deal with the matter” and where the “failure of one or more provinces to co-operate would prevent the other provinces from successfully addressing it,” according to the CBC.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Richard Wagner said the federal government is free to impose minimum pricing standards because the threat of climate change is so great that it demands a coordinated national approach. He agreed that climate change is a pressing matter of national concern and said it is constitutionally permissible for Ottawa to take the lead on a threat that crosses provincial boundaries. “Climate change is real. It is caused by greenhouse gas emissions resulting from human activities, and it poses a grave threat to humanity’s future,” Wagner wrote. If Canada’s Parliament was prohibited from addressing the emissions issue, “irreversible harm would be felt across the country,” he added, especially in communities and regions most vulnerable to the effects of global warming.

In his opinion, he wrote further that there is a “broad consensus among international bodies” that carbon pricing is a “critical measure for the reduction of GHG emissions,” and the threat of climate change “justifies the limited constitutional impact. The evidence clearly shows that establishing minimum national standards of GHG price stringency to reduce GHG emissions is of concern for Canada as a whole. This matter is critical to our response to an existential threat to human life. As a result, it readily passes the threshold test and warrants consideration as a possible matter of national concern.”

“A failure to include one province in the scheme would jeopardize its success in the rest of Canada. What is more, any province’s refusal to implement a sufficiently stringent GHG pricing mechanism could undermine GHG pricing everywhere in Canada,” Wagner said. “Emitting provinces retain the ability to legislate, without any federal supervision, in relation to all methods of regulating GHG emissions that do not involve pricing. They are free to design any GHG pricing system they choose as long as they meet the federal government’s outcome-based targets.”

Sore Losers

Predictably, the leaders of the provinces who came out on the losing end of the decision were quick to start shouting about federal overreach, the destruction of the Canadian federation, and a massive loss of critical jobs if they are not allowed to keep pumping death-dealing pollutants into the air. A few generations ago, they would have been moaning about restrictions on asbestos or DDT.

How can a government justify putting any limits on economic activity, even if they cause people to get sick and die, decrease fertility, and make the Earth so hot that humans can no longer survive? Clearly, they should be free to extract and sell every molecule of fossil fuel they can find in order to keep their economies humming. We hear the same sort of “free market” blather from reactionaries south of the Canadian border all the time.

Justices Russell Brown and Malcolm Rowe both wrote lengthy dissenting opinions to Wagner’s majority opinion, with Brown saying the law’s subject matter “falls squarely within provincial jurisdiction. This is a model of federalism that rejects our Constitution and rewrites the rules of Confederation,” he wrote. “Its implications go far beyond the [carbon tax] act, opening the door to federal intrusion — by way of the imposition of national standards — into all areas of provincial jurisdiction, including intra-provincial trade and commerce, health, and the management of natural resources. It is bound to lead to serious tensions in the federation.”

Justice Rowe added that the POGG clause should be a “residual and circumscribed power of last resort. Courts interpreting the division of powers must be careful not to dim or to whittle down the provisions of the Constitution, and its underlying values. The Canadian federation guarantees the autonomy of both orders of government within their spheres of jurisdiction.” In other words, peace. order, and good government considerations have no place in a discussion about behavior that endangers all Canadians. The provinces should be free to jeopardize the health and safety of all Canadians if there’s a buck to be made.

Alberta premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe both issued snarling denunciations of the court’s ruling, suggesting they will do everything in their power to thwart implementation of the decision. Kenney said he was “profoundly concerned” that the court’s expansive ruling would vest too much power in the hands of the federal government to fight climate change. “We’re going to consult with Albertans and talk to our allied provinces to determine the best way forward to protect jobs and the economy and to minimize the cost of any future policies on this province,” he said. He also lauded his government’s pathetic attempts to limit carbon emissions from the tar sands in his province, which contain the dirtiest oil to be found anywhere on Earth.

Moe was equally combative. He said the court decision “does not change our core conviction that the federal carbon tax is bad environmental policy” and “simply wrong.” He claimed the carbon tax “kills jobs” and “threatens the competitiveness of our industries.” Moe and other leaders have said the carbon backstop places an unfair financial burden on farmers — especially those who use fossil fuels to dry grain and corn. He added that Saskatchewan will “forge our own path” and that he would outline soon measures his province will take to “protect the people of Saskatchewan while addressing climate change.”

Stop Burning Fossil Fuels

The solution to the existential crisis of an overheating planet is clear. Stop burning fossil fuels! Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario have all the hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal power they could ever possibly need at their fingertips and it’s all free. All it would take is the political will to make renewable energy the dominant source of power in their provinces. There need not be any job losses or burdens on farmers. Listening to these reactionaries is like listening to people trying to defend whaling or using coal to power naval ships. Leadership means embracing and managing change, not straining to prevent change from happening.

The old ways threaten us all with extinction. What more does any sentient person need in order to know it is time to act and act decisively? The question now is whether the ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada will have any impact on future rulings by the US Supreme Court. The answer, sadly, is probably not. The reactionaries on the USSC are firmly committed to preserving the status quo and some of them will be on the court for the next 40 years. By then, it will be much too late for us all. Unfortunately, the path forward for the US is probably in the political arena, not the so-called halls of justice.

A CleanTechnica hat tip to Dan Allard.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

Canada’s Carbon Price Will Hit Provincial Gasoline Prices Differently

Canada's carbon tax that peaks at $170 per ton CAD in 2030 will add 40 to 50 cents to a liter of gas when...

March 18, 2021

Clean Power

Hydrogen Folly Grows: 55% Used In Oil Refineries — Demand Will Drop, Not Rise

Governmental expenditures on hydrogen are very useful, in other words, but should be very carefully targeted to where they actually add value, which is...

March 13, 2021

Climate Change

Pipeline Firms Are Abandoning Oil & Gas Lines, Leaving Landowners to Deal With the Mess

There are few rules governing abandoned pipelines, which can collapse, explode or leak dangerous chemicals. By Kate Wheeling Some years ago, David Howell got...

March 12, 2021

Clean Transport

Canada, O Canada, Thy Electric Bus Investments Are So Beautiful!

Some of my favorite things to report on are electric bus orders and scaling up of the electric bus market. Buses are a great...

March 11, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.