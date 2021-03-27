Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

World Bank Offers $100 Million Credit Guarantee For Rooftop Solar Power In India

Published

The World Bank has offered a new assistance package for the development of rooftop solar power projects in India.

According to media reports, the World Bank will offer $648 million in funding assistance for the installation of rooftop solar power projects in the small and medium scale company segment. This package includes a credit guarantee scheme worth $100 million. The assistance will be delivered through the State Bank of India, the country’s largest commercial bank.

The programme will target small and medium-sized companies that usually do not meet lending criteria for funding institutions. This is the second collaboration between the World Bank and the State Bank of India. The World Bank launched a $648 million loan assistance programme for the rooftop solar market in 2016.

India’s minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises urged companies to utilise this loan assistance programme and adopt rooftop solar power. He claimed that around 16 gigawatts of rooftop solar power capacity can be installed in small and medium-sized companies.

The announcement by World Bank comes just days after the Indian prime minister announced that the country will meet its target to achieve 40 gigawatts of rooftop solar power capacity by 2022. Earlier this year a parliamentary panel had noted that the 40-gigawatt rooftop solar power target by 2022 was unrealistic.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

India’s Tata Power Announces Blockchain-Based P2P Solar Power Trading Pilot

Indian utilities have announced the launch of a third pilot project for peer-to-peer trading of solar power based on blockchain technology. Tata Power Delhi...

1 hour ago

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — March 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

March 16, 2021

Clean Power

M&A Activity Picks Up In India’s Rooftop Solar Market

Investors and developers are looking to cash in on the wave of consolidation that has swept the Indian renewable energy sector. Several large-scale solar...

March 15, 2021

Clean Power

India’s NTPC To Commission 100-Megawatt Floating Solar Project Soon

India’s largest power generation company is expected to commission the country’s largest floating solar power project over the next three months. According to media...

March 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.