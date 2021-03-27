Connect with us

Porsche Taycan in California. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Porsche Taycan Joins Porsche Drive Subscription & Rental Program

The Porsche Taycan, which was the company’s first battery-electric vehicle, has now joined its Porsche Drive Subscription and Rental program. This will allow Porsche customers to experience the EV for a day, a week, or a month with what Porsche noted is max flexibility.

Porsche Drive offers up to seven models for as long as a month-by-month subscription or for just a few hours of rental through its app. This is a great way for Porsche to encourage its customers to try an EV.

Porsche Taycan in California. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

The program is also growing. Porsche Drive is expanding its territories and adding five cities to four existing markets. Drivers can now enjoy the program in nine U.S. metro areas:

  • Atlanta.
  • Houston.
  • Phoenix.
  • Irvine.
  • Los Angeles.
  • San Diego.
  • San Francisco.
  • San Jose.

Porsche is also planning to expand the program even further in the U.S.

Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc, touched upon the details of testing the program and making it digital. “Think of Porsche Drive as sports car-as-a-service, a convenient digital way to access the Porsche experience,” said Gruner. “In three years of testing and growing the concept, together with our dealers, we have created a solution for people who prefer shorter-term and more flexible access. We always want to welcome new friends to our brand, and the fact that 80 percent of Drive customers are new to Porsche is a mark of the program’s success.”

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Initially, Porsche Drive was launched in Atlanta in 2017 as a pilot. Today, it has grown into a joint initiative with Porsche dealerships which provides the service in the cities where the program is available. Porsche Drive has three core offerings:

  1. Multi-Vehicle Subscription for one month at a time that allows swaps between models.
  2. Single-Vehicle Subscription for either one or three months with an option to extend.
  3. Rentals for shorter periods.

Porsche’s initiative is meant to be a complement to selling and leasing cars. Gruner explained further, “In an evolving mobility landscape, we want to offer people a choice in how they experience the thrill of driving a Porsche,” adding that. “Today more than ever, consumers increasingly want more flexibility, more individual choice, and to have this access on their mobile devices.”

For now, The Taycan 4S model is available under the Single-Vehicle Subscription or rental plan. It’s not available as a swap in the multi-vehicle program, and the subscription fees for the Taycan compare to a lease using the same ratio as is used in the other models in the program. This is around 20% above the monthly cost of a comparable two-year lease. The monthly fee for the Taycan 4S is $3,250. For the Taycan rear-wheel drive, it will be $2,500 per month.

Rentals for the Taycan 4S cost $335 daily for 1–3 days and $295 a day for 4+ days, but those prices don’t include taxes or fees. Porsche also noted that later this spring, the Taycan rear-wheel-drive model will be added to the fleet and will be available under all three plans, including the Multi-Vehicle Subscription.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Written By

Johnna Crider

